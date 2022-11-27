SubscribeSign In
In the library, vintage Zanotta chairs flank an O’Hara Studio table.
In the kitchen, both the timber frame and cabinetry are made of Douglas fir. “We wanted to keep the material palette limited,” says architect and homeowner Sherry Scott. A ladder leads to a loft that doubles as an office and extra sleeping space. The custom sectional in the living area is by Bimma Loft.
The upper staircase overlooks the double-height entry.
Architect couple Sherry Scott and John Kosich spent eight years building this vacation home in Truckee, California, complete with snow-friendly concrete and stone terraces. The star of the wood-dominated living room is the PH Artichoke pendant, designed by Poul Henningsen and manufactured by Louis Poulsen.
