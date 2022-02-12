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Collection by Marilou Appleby

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Floor Plan of the House of Cascade
Floor Plan of the House of Cascade
Our family of four.
Our family of four.
The experience of the farm includes to the permaculture vegetable garden, fresh farm eggs, interactions with the goats and horses, and hiking through a landscape populated by giraffes, zebras, antelopes, and warthogs.
The experience of the farm includes to the permaculture vegetable garden, fresh farm eggs, interactions with the goats and horses, and hiking through a landscape populated by giraffes, zebras, antelopes, and warthogs.
The vaulted ceilings continue into the kitchen, where blue cabinetry adds a subtle pop of color.
The vaulted ceilings continue into the kitchen, where blue cabinetry adds a subtle pop of color.
A view of the home at night showcasing its expansive glass facade and remote setting.
A view of the home at night showcasing its expansive glass facade and remote setting.
Steps descend to the large concrete fire pit—an idyllic spot to enjoy sunsets and stargazing.
Steps descend to the large concrete fire pit—an idyllic spot to enjoy sunsets and stargazing.
Todd Vogel and Karen Hust renovated their waterfront home on Bainbridge Island, Washington, in accordance with the energy and environmental standards of the Living Building Challenge.
Todd Vogel and Karen Hust renovated their waterfront home on Bainbridge Island, Washington, in accordance with the energy and environmental standards of the Living Building Challenge.
The project’s name, Loom House, is a nod to “weaving people and place,” says Karen. The couple hope their project contributes to spreading more awareness of the kind of systemic changes the LBC strives for. “With the Living Building Challenge, we liked that you not only create a healthy home,” says Todd, “but you consider how that healthy home is creating a healthy environment and community.”
The project’s name, Loom House, is a nod to “weaving people and place,” says Karen. The couple hope their project contributes to spreading more awareness of the kind of systemic changes the LBC strives for. “With the Living Building Challenge, we liked that you not only create a healthy home,” says Todd, “but you consider how that healthy home is creating a healthy environment and community.”
In the dining area, Cassina chairs hug a Henrybuilt table. The kitchen features a concrete counter by Ryan McPhail and an Elio faucet by Dornbracht.
In the dining area, Cassina chairs hug a Henrybuilt table. The kitchen features a concrete counter by Ryan McPhail and an Elio faucet by Dornbracht.
The pond off of the living room was designed by Sarah’s landscape studio and installed by Active Landscapes and Ponds.
The pond off of the living room was designed by Sarah’s landscape studio and installed by Active Landscapes and Ponds.
In the kitchen, the countertops are Absolute Black wire-brushed granite from Walker Zanger, the cooktop and hoods are from Viking, the dishwashers are Miele, and the serious coffee setup (Mel is the former CEO of The Coffee Bean &amp; Tea Leaf) includes an espresso machine from La Marzocco and grinders by Mazzer. Bradley designed the cherrywood veneer cabinetry, which was made and installed by Marmol Radziner, with a custom piece by Alaco Ladder Company.
In the kitchen, the countertops are Absolute Black wire-brushed granite from Walker Zanger, the cooktop and hoods are from Viking, the dishwashers are Miele, and the serious coffee setup (Mel is the former CEO of The Coffee Bean &amp; Tea Leaf) includes an espresso machine from La Marzocco and grinders by Mazzer. Bradley designed the cherrywood veneer cabinetry, which was made and installed by Marmol Radziner, with a custom piece by Alaco Ladder Company.
In the dining room, under one of six large industrial skylights, one of the massive hearths is ornamented with a single red tile. Though they don’t know why Katselas placed it there, Mel and designer/project manager Carter Bradley turned it into a motif that pops up unexpectedly elsewhere in the house.
In the dining room, under one of six large industrial skylights, one of the massive hearths is ornamented with a single red tile. Though they don’t know why Katselas placed it there, Mel and designer/project manager Carter Bradley turned it into a motif that pops up unexpectedly elsewhere in the house.
A horse barn–turned–seaside haven hones in on the ocean’s meditative vibes, with round windows and sweeping glass doors that swing open to let in the salty sea breeze.
A horse barn–turned–seaside haven hones in on the ocean’s meditative vibes, with round windows and sweeping glass doors that swing open to let in the salty sea breeze.
“When you come in, you immediately get an understanding of the space, and that leads to a feeling of safety,
“When you come in, you immediately get an understanding of the space, and that leads to a feeling of safety,

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