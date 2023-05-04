SVP of Strategy and Chief of Staff for the NBA, is a passionate home cook and attended culinary school in 2019 to refine her home cooking skills.
Blue cabinetry in the kitchen was custom matched to the handmade backsplash tiles by Kreativ Qeramika. Against the apartment’s effusion of color, herringbone hardwood floors throughout are a warm, unifying element.
The meditation room, which doubles as a guest room, is where Ali and Mentor recharge. “We occasionally go into hermit mode and take a week or two off from hosting,” says Mentor.
The reading nook was a special request of Ali’s. “She wanted a semihidden corner that was still connected to the living room,” says Syla. “It’s a special spot.”
The couple wanted a large dining table to host regular guests for dinners, projects, or just conversation.