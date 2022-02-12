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Collection by Davis Jeffrey

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A huge aspect of the Deck collection is its freestanding, yet sturdy backrests, which have been weighted along with a series of sumptuous, weather-resistant cushions for added support.
A huge aspect of the Deck collection is its freestanding, yet sturdy backrests, which have been weighted along with a series of sumptuous, weather-resistant cushions for added support.
Candour is a prefab building system and a tool to customize building components within that system—including walls, floors, facades, and roofs—with a proprietary CAD plug-in. Users of the software can draft a design, determine if it’s feasible, and price it all in one day. Designs are built at Candour’s manufacturing facility in Sunshine, Melbourne.
Candour is a prefab building system and a tool to customize building components within that system—including walls, floors, facades, and roofs—with a proprietary CAD plug-in. Users of the software can draft a design, determine if it’s feasible, and price it all in one day. Designs are built at Candour’s manufacturing facility in Sunshine, Melbourne.
The main house consists of two “branches” stacked at a right angle.
The main house consists of two “branches” stacked at a right angle.
Designed for a couple, the one-bedroom, one-bathroom home totals 1,722 square feet with a square plan and flat roof.
Designed for a couple, the one-bedroom, one-bathroom home totals 1,722 square feet with a square plan and flat roof.
The green roof’s dramatic slope is supported by a mesh-and-soil planting system by SOPREMA. Landscape architect Marie-Ève Parent of Lemay did the landscape design. The original house is visible beyond.
The green roof’s dramatic slope is supported by a mesh-and-soil planting system by SOPREMA. Landscape architect Marie-Ève Parent of Lemay did the landscape design. The original house is visible beyond.
The modern structure — a cube topped by a rectangle — houses a unique floor plan with a first-floor covered terrace, dining room and kitchen. And on the top floor, the combined living room and studio space has expansive views of the coast, perched high above the neighboring homes.
The modern structure — a cube topped by a rectangle — houses a unique floor plan with a first-floor covered terrace, dining room and kitchen. And on the top floor, the combined living room and studio space has expansive views of the coast, perched high above the neighboring homes.
Set on a lush lot an hour’s drive from Manhattan, Marcel Breuer’s Marshad House has a quarried stone fireplace, an updated stainless-steel kitchen, and a distinctive butterfly roof.
Set on a lush lot an hour’s drive from Manhattan, Marcel Breuer’s Marshad House has a quarried stone fireplace, an updated stainless-steel kitchen, and a distinctive butterfly roof.
Full-length windows wrap around the renovated home, complementing its brick exterior.
Full-length windows wrap around the renovated home, complementing its brick exterior.
This geometric L.A. residence was the last project to be completed during acclaimed architect Pierre Koenig’s lifetime.
This geometric L.A. residence was the last project to be completed during acclaimed architect Pierre Koenig’s lifetime.
Extra-wide concrete pillars help to support the studio at its core.
Extra-wide concrete pillars help to support the studio at its core.
Working with salvaged and donated materials (and without ferry service), the Stinn Family assembled this dreamy getaway piece by piece.
Working with salvaged and donated materials (and without ferry service), the Stinn Family assembled this dreamy getaway piece by piece.
The floating home, originally constructed in 1968 by Forbes Kiddoo, that Marka Hansen and Joe Brubaker recreated with designer Michelle Chan and builder Steve Crutchfield of True North Construction bobs in a berth at the historical Waldo Point Harbor in Sausalito, California, just north of San Francisco and the Golden Gate Bridge.
The floating home, originally constructed in 1968 by Forbes Kiddoo, that Marka Hansen and Joe Brubaker recreated with designer Michelle Chan and builder Steve Crutchfield of True North Construction bobs in a berth at the historical Waldo Point Harbor in Sausalito, California, just north of San Francisco and the Golden Gate Bridge.

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