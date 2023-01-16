The DJ station and record collection is a perfect fit in the living room.
Lutron Sivoia automatic roller shades in a custom valance were mounted to the window mullions, which were also painted Benjamin Moore “Wrought Iron.” The sofa is the Kasala Venice five-piece modular sofa tucked up against bespoke cabinetry by Beechtree Woodworks.
The renovation didn’t change the structure of the home.
Jen was adamant about having dark wood floors, which are used throughout the home to either contrast or coordinate with the neutral palette.
The designers installed a streamlined bar where there used to be dead space.
The white paint color used throughout is Benjamin Moore "Simply White."
Decorotation added a partial wall that “mimics an original Eichler feature,” says the firm, in order to create separation between the entry and kitchen, as well as provide the couple with a landing zone for keys and phones.
The original front door was kept and refinished.
"I wanted to create a really timeless base throughout the house while still incorporating some punches of color in areas like the bathrooms and in some of the furnishings,
"From the dreamiest sconces in the kitchen, to the fabric on the office bench, to the primary bedroom's headboard panel, the color blue definitely has its moment,
The renovation created a wall of windows in the A-frame, and created a see-through partition into the loft overhead. The area rug is from Armadillo, and the wood side table is from Faithful Roots.