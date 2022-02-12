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Collection by Sarah Bordy

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A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
Board-formed concrete encloses a walled garden at the entrance to David D’Hulst and Annemie Lathouwers’s house in Antwerp province, Belgium.
Board-formed concrete encloses a walled garden at the entrance to David D’Hulst and Annemie Lathouwers’s house in Antwerp province, Belgium.
The back of the house opens up to the landscape and the northern light.
The back of the house opens up to the landscape and the northern light.
Tricia runs her own design firm, T.Haus Design, and led the furnishings for the home, opting for a refined, contemporary aesthetic that feels appropriate for the alpine setting.
Tricia runs her own design firm, T.Haus Design, and led the furnishings for the home, opting for a refined, contemporary aesthetic that feels appropriate for the alpine setting.
The detached screened porch sits out in the landscape, not unlike a Japanese teahouse.
The detached screened porch sits out in the landscape, not unlike a Japanese teahouse.
The powder room sink was CNC-routed from stone by local fabricator Orijin Stone and shaped to mirror the shoreline of Prior Lake.
The powder room sink was CNC-routed from stone by local fabricator Orijin Stone and shaped to mirror the shoreline of Prior Lake.
Durability was a major consideration when selecting the home’s windows, particularly in a climate like Minnesota where the glass would be exposed to some of the most dramatic temperature fluctuations in the United States throughout the year as well as snow, wind, and humidity. CLiC smart glass blocks 99.9% of UV rays and has multi-ply laminated construction that has endured accelerated weather testing in extreme conditions.
Durability was a major consideration when selecting the home’s windows, particularly in a climate like Minnesota where the glass would be exposed to some of the most dramatic temperature fluctuations in the United States throughout the year as well as snow, wind, and humidity. CLiC smart glass blocks 99.9% of UV rays and has multi-ply laminated construction that has endured accelerated weather testing in extreme conditions.
The limestone-encircled pool was updated as part of a broader landscape renovation.
The limestone-encircled pool was updated as part of a broader landscape renovation.
The patio dining chairs are by Dedon and the iroko wood table is custom.
The patio dining chairs are by Dedon and the iroko wood table is custom.
Villa 3, seen here, is newly connected to Villa 1 by a series of stairs and walkways. At the request of one of the new owners, who had previously established a Montessori school, it includes an educational playroom for kids. Like the other villas, it also features guest quarters and a pool.
Villa 3, seen here, is newly connected to Villa 1 by a series of stairs and walkways. At the request of one of the new owners, who had previously established a Montessori school, it includes an educational playroom for kids. Like the other villas, it also features guest quarters and a pool.
The structures are sprawling yet largely imperceptible. Like its counterparts, Villa 2—containing guest bedrooms, a spa, and a network of outdoor havens—extends into the hillside, cloaked in energy-saving green roofs. The new landscaping cuts water usage on the property by 70 percent compared to previous levels.
The structures are sprawling yet largely imperceptible. Like its counterparts, Villa 2—containing guest bedrooms, a spa, and a network of outdoor havens—extends into the hillside, cloaked in energy-saving green roofs. The new landscaping cuts water usage on the property by 70 percent compared to previous levels.
When Ferdinando Fagnola co-designed a series of avant-garde Brutalist villas on the Sardinian coast in the mid-1970s, he had no idea he would return one day with a group of younger architects to transform a trio of them into one home for new owners. Each villa consists of seemingly discrete, half-buried concrete volumes emerging from the earth. A Spun chair by Thomas Heatherwick for Magis is oriented toward the sea.
When Ferdinando Fagnola co-designed a series of avant-garde Brutalist villas on the Sardinian coast in the mid-1970s, he had no idea he would return one day with a group of younger architects to transform a trio of them into one home for new owners. Each villa consists of seemingly discrete, half-buried concrete volumes emerging from the earth. A Spun chair by Thomas Heatherwick for Magis is oriented toward the sea.
Not only does the slanted roof allow for the parrots to fly around, but it also brings in light from one side to counteract the potential glare of water on the other. A Kelston 95
Not only does the slanted roof allow for the parrots to fly around, but it also brings in light from one side to counteract the potential glare of water on the other. A Kelston 95
The central stair landing doubles as a music room. “In many ways this is the center of our home,” says Rick. “The entire house literally circles it.” Hanging on the wall is a 16th-century Tyrolean wood figure of Christ purchased from the original owners.
The central stair landing doubles as a music room. “In many ways this is the center of our home,” says Rick. “The entire house literally circles it.” Hanging on the wall is a 16th-century Tyrolean wood figure of Christ purchased from the original owners.
In the living room, soft-hued seating arranged in a circle is perfect for entertaining. On the far wall, Sunrise Over the Hudson, by Erik Koeppel, competes with the stunning scenery outside. “Charlie was interested in skewered views, like looking straight up at the sky and then out to the woods,” says Rick.
In the living room, soft-hued seating arranged in a circle is perfect for entertaining. On the far wall, Sunrise Over the Hudson, by Erik Koeppel, competes with the stunning scenery outside. “Charlie was interested in skewered views, like looking straight up at the sky and then out to the woods,” says Rick.
A brick hearth designed by Winter was updated with a gas fireplace. The couple redid the kitchen without enlarging it, in an effort to stay true to Winter’s plan. “We were trying to do a modern version of what would feel right in a house designed in the ’70s,” explains Rick.
A brick hearth designed by Winter was updated with a gas fireplace. The couple redid the kitchen without enlarging it, in an effort to stay true to Winter’s plan. “We were trying to do a modern version of what would feel right in a house designed in the ’70s,” explains Rick.
“We wanted to locate this house to have that same concept of almost floating over that with the river edge,” says Barnes.
“We wanted to locate this house to have that same concept of almost floating over that with the river edge,” says Barnes.

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