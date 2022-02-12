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Tricia runs her own design firm, T.Haus Design, and led the furnishings for the home, opting for a refined, contemporary aesthetic that feels appropriate for the alpine setting.
Durability was a major consideration when selecting the home’s windows, particularly in a climate like Minnesota where the glass would be exposed to some of the most dramatic temperature fluctuations in the United States throughout the year as well as snow, wind, and humidity. CLiC smart glass blocks 99.9% of UV rays and has multi-ply laminated construction that has endured accelerated weather testing in extreme conditions.
The structures are sprawling yet largely imperceptible. Like its counterparts, Villa 2—containing guest bedrooms, a spa, and a network of outdoor havens—extends into the hillside, cloaked in energy-saving green roofs. The new landscaping cuts water usage on the property by 70 percent compared to previous levels.
When Ferdinando Fagnola co-designed a series of avant-garde Brutalist villas on the Sardinian coast in the mid-1970s, he had no idea he would return one day with a group of younger architects to transform a trio of them into one home for new owners. Each villa consists of seemingly discrete, half-buried concrete volumes emerging from the earth. A Spun chair by Thomas Heatherwick for Magis is oriented toward the sea.
In the living room, soft-hued seating arranged in a circle is perfect for entertaining. On the far wall, Sunrise Over the Hudson, by Erik Koeppel, competes with the stunning scenery outside. “Charlie was interested in skewered views, like looking straight up at the sky and then out to the woods,” says Rick.
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