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The natural finishes continue in the multipurpose room on the mezzanine, with wood-paneled floors, a wooden coffee table from Bungalow Living, and a ferro-cement bench. The standout feature of the space is a trio of wavy ferro-cement shelves set against a mélange of mud plaster finishes that evoke a mountain landscape. Nachimuthu says her inspiration for the wall was the fact that Sridhar “really loves mountains. He hikes every six months, when he has his breaks from work.”
New sliding glass doors strengthen the home’s connection to the outdoors by making the surrounding foliage part of the interior experience. Although Wes and Tara considered painting the walls green, they ultimately opted for a custom white paint color that would allow nature to provide the color for much of the year. That sense of intentional restraint extends throughout the house.
Jeremy and Jiminie took the most liberties with design in the kitchen, which features a concrete tile floor, PaperStone countertops (made from recycled paper and resin), a Miele dishwasher, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, and a Wolf induction stove. The pair worked with Swiss furniture company USM to outfit their kitchen with dead stock shelving.
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