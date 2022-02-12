The natural finishes continue in the multipurpose room on the mezzanine, with wood-paneled floors, a wooden coffee table from Bungalow Living, and a ferro-cement bench. The standout feature of the space is a trio of wavy ferro-cement shelves set against a mélange of mud plaster finishes that evoke a mountain landscape. Nachimuthu says her inspiration for the wall was the fact that Sridhar “really loves mountains. He hikes every six months, when he has his breaks from work.”