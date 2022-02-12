Take in-person tours of homes featured in Dwell. Sign up for Open House!
SubscribeSign In
s
Collection by Supriya Krishnan

Favorites

View 245 Photos
The natural finishes continue in the multipurpose room on the mezzanine, with wood-paneled floors, a wooden coffee table from Bungalow Living, and a ferro-cement bench. The standout feature of the space is a trio of wavy ferro-cement shelves set against a mélange of mud plaster finishes that evoke a mountain landscape. Nachimuthu says her inspiration for the wall was the fact that Sridhar “really loves mountains. He hikes every six months, when he has his breaks from work.”
The natural finishes continue in the multipurpose room on the mezzanine, with wood-paneled floors, a wooden coffee table from Bungalow Living, and a ferro-cement bench. The standout feature of the space is a trio of wavy ferro-cement shelves set against a mélange of mud plaster finishes that evoke a mountain landscape. Nachimuthu says her inspiration for the wall was the fact that Sridhar “really loves mountains. He hikes every six months, when he has his breaks from work.”
The couple’s daughter, Diya, joins them in the double-height living room, where Journey of Soul Impressions, a ceramic installation by Mud With Love, hangs above the sofa. The live-edge coffee table and swing are from Lio Collection. A window niche holds the puja, or prayer room.
The couple’s daughter, Diya, joins them in the double-height living room, where Journey of Soul Impressions, a ceramic installation by Mud With Love, hangs above the sofa. The live-edge coffee table and swing are from Lio Collection. A window niche holds the puja, or prayer room.
The impactful entry cladding—made from combed Alaskan Yellow Pine—and the custom front door were splurges in the project’s budget. Bhavani calls the back addition a "periscope" because of how it rises above the original home’s footprint.
The impactful entry cladding—made from combed Alaskan Yellow Pine—and the custom front door were splurges in the project’s budget. Bhavani calls the back addition a "periscope" because of how it rises above the original home’s footprint.
An outdoor shower features two tones of tile from Clay Imports. The smaller, blue squares are the same ones used for the pool's trim.
An outdoor shower features two tones of tile from Clay Imports. The smaller, blue squares are the same ones used for the pool's trim.
The impactful entry cladding—made from combed Alaskan Yellow Pine—and the custom front door were splurges in the project’s budget. Bhavani calls the back addition a "periscope" because of how it rises above the original home’s footprint.
The impactful entry cladding—made from combed Alaskan Yellow Pine—and the custom front door were splurges in the project’s budget. Bhavani calls the back addition a "periscope" because of how it rises above the original home’s footprint.
At dusk, the home’s lantern-like quality comes alive, with a large picture window that glows against the charred-wood exterior, framing the dining area.
At dusk, the home’s lantern-like quality comes alive, with a large picture window that glows against the charred-wood exterior, framing the dining area.
New sliding glass doors strengthen the home’s connection to the outdoors by making the surrounding foliage part of the interior experience. Although Wes and Tara considered painting the walls green, they ultimately opted for a custom white paint color that would allow nature to provide the color for much of the year. That sense of intentional restraint extends throughout the house.
New sliding glass doors strengthen the home’s connection to the outdoors by making the surrounding foliage part of the interior experience. Although Wes and Tara considered painting the walls green, they ultimately opted for a custom white paint color that would allow nature to provide the color for much of the year. That sense of intentional restraint extends throughout the house.
The existing kitchen was tiny, so Patricia converted it and a small bedroom into a library. She saved the original chimney, as well as the woodburning oven and hot plate, and relocated them to the new, larger kitchen. “Everything I repurposed had to have a function,” she explains.
The existing kitchen was tiny, so Patricia converted it and a small bedroom into a library. She saved the original chimney, as well as the woodburning oven and hot plate, and relocated them to the new, larger kitchen. “Everything I repurposed had to have a function,” she explains.
A row of skylights stretches across the main living area, ushering ample sunshine inside.
A row of skylights stretches across the main living area, ushering ample sunshine inside.
Built-in shelving and integrated storage, like in this wall up the stairs, imbues Mouse House with layers of porosity.
Built-in shelving and integrated storage, like in this wall up the stairs, imbues Mouse House with layers of porosity.
Jeremy and Jiminie took the most liberties with design in the kitchen, which features a concrete tile floor, PaperStone countertops (made from recycled paper and resin), a Miele dishwasher, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, and a Wolf induction stove. The pair worked with Swiss furniture company USM to outfit their kitchen with dead stock shelving.
Jeremy and Jiminie took the most liberties with design in the kitchen, which features a concrete tile floor, PaperStone countertops (made from recycled paper and resin), a Miele dishwasher, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, and a Wolf induction stove. The pair worked with Swiss furniture company USM to outfit their kitchen with dead stock shelving.
In the primary bedroom, pink upholstered wall panels dampen sounds and soften the space.
In the primary bedroom, pink upholstered wall panels dampen sounds and soften the space.

225 more saves