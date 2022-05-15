SubscribeSign In
Steps lead from the master bedroom balcony to a spacious deck. Situating the deck away from the house gives it the feel of a getaway, says Trainor, who worked on the project with colleague David LeRoy. “We liked the idea of going further into the garden amid plantings for privacy,” adds Trainor. Granite boulders and persimmon, Japanese maple, and oak trees lend what he calls “a California-Japanese feel.”
A 100-year-old oak shades the front of the house, which is clad in weathering yellow cedar.
In the bathroom, large tiles and a freestanding tub create a soothing spa-like feel.
“Our drive to have a landscaped garden was for the kids to be able to have a space where they could adventure around the place,” says Natalie. “And part of what we enjoy is being able to sit and admire something that’s so beautiful.” They chose hardy Australian native plants to make the garden easy to maintain with minimal water.
Natalie and Lauren opted for high-quality finishes to ensure the kitchen would stand up to many years of use.
