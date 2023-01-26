A Seattle couple built their own backyard house with a city-sponsored design—and then rented out their old home on the property to friends.
The kitchen is the home's pivot point at the L-shaped home's center; in the adjacent hallway, Adi's artwork, a mosaic-festooned cow skull, hangs prominently.
An angular yellow handrail folds over to meet a pink newel post, joined together by a red circular button. The stair is painted deep blue to accentuate its presence in the room.
The new pink-and-yellow banister features red circular “eyes,” and the colors match the round yellow ROO light switches from Swtch.
Each of MyCabin's offerings were designed to work in concert and form a complete residential set, where My Milla (25 or long) houses daily living, My Kalmus provides a dedicated work space, and My Galia adds a bit of wellful luxury.
Mikei's office space is a smorgasbord of stripes and colors, featuring splashy accessories from brands like Dusen Dusen, Areaware, and HK Living.
A wall on the second level features a built-in bookcase with a reading nook.