BEFORE: The courtyard has always focused on the towering tree and the beautiful views.
“I walked in and thought, this room wants to be low,” says Kirsten. Friends in Amsterdam had the same sofa. “The kids would jump all over it, and I love that kind of feeling. I wanted to bring that to our house.”
“They gave us so much storage there are still empty cabinets,” says Kirsten.
A Samsung Frame TV blends in with other artwork collected by the homeowners.
A little coffee station was built right in.
“It’s wonderful to wake up every morning in a space made for you,” says Paul.
“The kitchen feels like a European coffee shop,” says Kirsten. “The way they were able to open up walls and maximize views was really exciting.” Nani Maquina stone wraps the island.
Paul’s favourite spot to stand is in the kitchen looking west through the dining room windows, “I turn my head to the right and see the ‘Mr. Miagi’ tree.” The other direction, he can see through the glass to the living room where Anna Siem’s large painting hangs.
The couple took advantage of numerous municipal programs when landscaping the backyard. Mandy recently completed a free course through LADWP, who also promotes resources for the SoCal Turf Replacement Program, to become a certified California Native Plant Landscape: “There is an amazing amount of knowledge and resources for transitioning yards with more native/drought-tolerant plants through LADWP and the Theodore Payne Foundation,” says Mandy.
There are four bedrooms in the home, and this one takes full advantage of its perch on a hill with wraparound windows.
"This is the everyday living space, catering to family meals and entertaining,
Kitty wanted to keep the peninsula that separates the kitchen from the dining room, as it’s a great prep spot and serving counter. The chartreuse color “feels a little retro, but also fresh today,” says Lin.
Light-toned ceramic tile stacked vertically and white quartz counters are a neutral counterpoint to the pops of chartreuse in the cabinetry. Lin interspersed the closed cabinetry with sections of String shelving, from a Scandinavian modular system originally designed by Nisse and Kajsa Strinning in 1949.
The new kitchen has custom walnut cabinetry throughout. “Walnut just creates that warmth and works well with a lot of mid-century materials,” says Lin. “It’s just a good base layer.”
Light wood floors, new drywall, and a fresh coat of white paint now gives the house a luminous quality. The front entry is to the right of the fireplace, and there are now better sight lines into the kitchen and dining area to the left.
