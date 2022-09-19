SubscribeSign In
The glass-enclosed living area is furnished with Scandia chairs and a Fjordfiesta table.
A custom walnut-and-steel coffee table from Jobe Fabrications anchors the living room. Fenton and Fenton armchairs are paired with a Texas Leather Interiors sofa. Drophouse Design crafted the fireplace copper wrap, and Thomas Studio and Foundry treated the metal to create a unique copper patina that matches the kitchen hood fan. Limestone is part of the exterior landscaping, but makes its way into the home as well to act as the base of the fireplace. Each piece is seven feet long, and puzzles together.
The sunken living room is just one of many grade changes inside the structure. “We were adamant that we didn’t want something domestic,” says Andrew. “We wanted something surprising, that was hyper-animated, and that, when you moved through it, changed all the time.” The sofa, designed by the couple and Levenbetts, is upholstered in cotton velvet. The Habibi side tables are by Philipp Mainzer for e15, the fireplace tools by Fort Standard, and the doors by Fleetwood.
The 260-square-foot Hytte module features tall ceilings of up to nearly 12 feet. Multiple windows fill the interior with natural light and frame views of the outdoors.
The home’s living room walls feature a mixed a custom color—a gallery white with a lime wash.
The upper-level lounge features an oculus window that overlooks the forested landscape.
“On the first floor, we decided to open the cabins up to views with a floor-to-ceiling window that connects the living area to the sea,” explains Felipe Croxatto. “In the second-floor bedroom, we frame select views through smaller windows.”
The renovated interior offers unobstructed views and a clean, minimal backdrop for Rick and Lucy's bespoke collection of furniture, art, and decor.
The sunken living room features a built-in sofa and loveseat.
The rug in the sunken living room is from West Elm.
Sunken Living Room with Conversation Pit
The sunken living room allows for delineation of space while keeping an open-plan environment
Best Practice Architecture transformed a former garage in the Oak Park neighborhood of Dallas into a light-filled casita filled with art by local makers and vintage finds.
Beside a simple but spacious kitchen, the living area is meant to be warm and casual.
