Eight-foot-wide sliding glass doors connect the interior of the cabin to the natural landscape. "Window placements are always a fine balance of several ingredients that include amount of light, type of light, privacy, heat loss, especially in Canada, heat gain, cross ventilation, framing views, how the exterior of the house looks, and of course functionality,
Shiny white paint covers the minimalist plywood interior on the first floor, which contains a small wood-burning stove, a kitchen with a fold-out dining table, and a small living area. The double-height space and large sections of glazing make the compact space feel much larger than its size suggests.
Dimensions X was founded in 2020 by entrepreneur Oscar Martin and architect Peter Stutchbury to answer one question: How can prefab housing be more site-responsive? Their answer is the modular cross-laminated timber OM-1, a roughly 600-square-foot cabin where everything from its dimensions to its envelope can be optimized and adjusted to better suit its environment, and its owner.
With a new baby on the way and the soon-to-be grandmother moving in, Seattleites Ilga Paskovskis and Kyle Parmentier asked Best Practice Architecture to expand their detached garage into a 570-square-foot ADU, which they now call the Granny Pad. “We can see the joy it brings Grandma when the baby comes over to visit,” says Kyle. “It’s the best part of her day.”
