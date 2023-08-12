Favorites
Based in Asheville, Deltec Homes is one of the best-known prefabricated and kit home designers—and they’re particularly renowned for producing energy-efficient, hurricane-resistant homes. Deltec’s Ridgeline model (above) is designed to maximize energy efficiency, and it consumes two-thirds less energy than a typical home.
Asheville-based Logangate Timber Homes has been designing and producing post-and-beam kit houses for over 50 years. Although the company initially offered more traditional dwellings, they have expanded into a range of contemporary cantilevered homes. Their Harmony 3616 model offers 2,200 square feet spread over two floors topped with a butterfly roof.