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Collection by Kai He

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The wallpaper is the Heavens Dondi Colorscape from Flat Vernacular. A Vitsoe modular shelving unit will age with the child’s storage needs.
The wallpaper is the Heavens Dondi Colorscape from Flat Vernacular. A Vitsoe modular shelving unit will age with the child’s storage needs.
The owners toured this home, which surrounds a mature tipu tipu tree, while visiting relatives for the day. The brick is original to the 1947 construction.
The owners toured this home, which surrounds a mature tipu tipu tree, while visiting relatives for the day. The brick is original to the 1947 construction.
The previous owners had created the duplex by linking two apartments with a spiral staircase. A pendant lamp by Muuto now overlooks the staircase, which has been reinvigorated with a new birch plywood surround. The material is a unifying motif: The shelves and cabinets designed by Delaunay, including those in the kitchen, are made of it.
The previous owners had created the duplex by linking two apartments with a spiral staircase. A pendant lamp by Muuto now overlooks the staircase, which has been reinvigorated with a new birch plywood surround. The material is a unifying motif: The shelves and cabinets designed by Delaunay, including those in the kitchen, are made of it.
Artistic Tile’s Blue Fan Club glass mosaic tile is a focal point in the shower. The sink console is composed of Nero Marquina marble and polished nickel by Michael Smith For Town by Kallista. The polished nickel hardware is also by Michael Smith For Town. Above the sink, Sperry wall sconces by Hudson Valley Lighting flank a Restoration Hardware glass moulded mirror. The ceiling light is vintage.
Artistic Tile’s Blue Fan Club glass mosaic tile is a focal point in the shower. The sink console is composed of Nero Marquina marble and polished nickel by Michael Smith For Town by Kallista. The polished nickel hardware is also by Michael Smith For Town. Above the sink, Sperry wall sconces by Hudson Valley Lighting flank a Restoration Hardware glass moulded mirror. The ceiling light is vintage.
The design team subtly sculpted the wall around the top of the staircase. A CB2 Azalea Gray Mink chair sits in the hall.
The design team subtly sculpted the wall around the top of the staircase. A CB2 Azalea Gray Mink chair sits in the hall.
The materials-forward primary bathroom features additional custom oak cabinetry and a thick marble countertop. Minimal hardware and a geometric overhead light are subtle yet sophisticated additions.
The materials-forward primary bathroom features additional custom oak cabinetry and a thick marble countertop. Minimal hardware and a geometric overhead light are subtle yet sophisticated additions.
Embracing a spa-like aesthetic, goC finished the walls of the steam shower with Venetian plaster, which the homeowners find easier to maintain than traditional tile.
Embracing a spa-like aesthetic, goC finished the walls of the steam shower with Venetian plaster, which the homeowners find easier to maintain than traditional tile.
Colorful, scattered coat hooks by the architect-designers Julia Jamrozik and Coryn Kempster create a functional, eye-catching wall that works well whether the hooks are used for hanging or just for decoration.
Colorful, scattered coat hooks by the architect-designers Julia Jamrozik and Coryn Kempster create a functional, eye-catching wall that works well whether the hooks are used for hanging or just for decoration.
Original light switches stack neatly within the wall's original wood slats.
Original light switches stack neatly within the wall's original wood slats.
A photo of Flansburgh on the desk.
A photo of Flansburgh on the desk.
Once the children's playroom, the sitting area can be made private with an articulating cork wall, original to the home.
Once the children's playroom, the sitting area can be made private with an articulating cork wall, original to the home.
Above the kitchen is an office area, complete with bespoke, angular shelving which doubles as a room divider.
Above the kitchen is an office area, complete with bespoke, angular shelving which doubles as a room divider.
McGuire built the wooden decks into the landscape from the primary spaces to facilitate a more intimate sense of indoor-outdoor connection.
McGuire built the wooden decks into the landscape from the primary spaces to facilitate a more intimate sense of indoor-outdoor connection.
A skylight in the compact bathroom opens the space, and green tiles give the room a spa-like feel.
A skylight in the compact bathroom opens the space, and green tiles give the room a spa-like feel.

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