SubscribeSign In
k
Collection by kgryte

Favorites

View 7 Photos
The house is composed of three simple forms: a concrete base, a cantilevered three sided glass box, and a simple rectangular form that stacks on top of the lower level.
The house is composed of three simple forms: a concrete base, a cantilevered three sided glass box, and a simple rectangular form that stacks on top of the lower level.
casiTa at dusk
casiTa at dusk
Arriving at the home's entrance
Arriving at the home's entrance