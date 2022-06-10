SubscribeSign In
The kitchen features custom casework by Peter Doolittle, dark-green slate countertops from Hamilton-Schwarzhoff, and a Heath Ceramics backsplash.
The property is comprised of a succession of buildings that extend from the street-facing entrance. The 1,215-square-foot main house is the last of the three.
Kalon founder and creative director Michaele Simmering has worked from her in-home studio since she launched her business.
Poketo cofounder and chief creative officer Angie Myung converted her guest room into her home office, incorporating cheery details to keep morale up.
In the New York loft that he shares with two friends, industrial designer Joshua Skirtich covered one wall of his 8-by-11 bedroom/ design studio with a pegboard for organizing his tools. A plywood desk runs the length of the room, accommodating Joshua’s 3D-printing equipment at one end and clothing drawers at the other.
Pothos is low maintenance and can suffer a fair amount of neglect, making it one of the most popular houseplants, and therefore easy to find. However, it does contain calcium oxalates which makes it toxic—if ingested—and should be kept out of reach from both pets and small children. Additional Names include Devil's Ivy, Taro Vine, and Ivy Arum.
Many of the design elements, such as the barrel vault and associated curved flashings, were experimental and non-standard details. These were developed through prototyping and experimenting with different construction processes to get the desired outcome. Comfort, however, was the driving motivation behind the design. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">“Our primary consideration was to have a home that was comfortable and functional for the two of us,” says architect William Samuels. “That consideration outweighed all other aspects of the brief and was our only non-negotiable.”</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> </span>
The interior is lined with Rimu, a native timber from New Zealand. This cladding follows the same gentle arch of the barrel vault and imbues the interior with warmth and the beauty of natural timber. “The curved rimu-lined barrel vaults are one of my favorite moments,” reveals architect William Samuels. “I love the way they draw the eye to the arched windows at either end and provide warmth and delight to the interiors.”
The height of the ceiling gives the space a sense of monumentality despite its small footprint, and simple furnishings with warm tones and textures keep it from feeling too stark and cold.
On the other side of the kitchen is another light-filled living area, featuring original built-ins.
Steps from the main living areas awaits a long galley kitchen, complete with an expansive skylight, as well as all new appliances, cabinetry, and tile flooring.
Soaring trees tower over the single-level home, allowing it to become immersed in nature.
Expansive windows in the main living areas capture postcard-worthy views of the sprawling 2,500-foot high Mount Tamalpais—an iconic symbol of Marin County.
The new, enlarged master bedroom is positioned where the old dining room once was. The clients wished to add an ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. Throughout the design process, there was push and pull with reconciling the programmatic goals with a finite space. “Getting everything the clients needed into a pretty small was achieved through massaging small dimensions from one end of the house to the other,” says Jost.
The aim of this project was to connect the existing house and garage with a distinctly contemporary addition.
