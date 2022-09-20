SubscribeSign In
b
Collection by Belynda Macpherson

Favorites

View 4 Photos
One of Catherine’s favorite design elements are the large skylights in the kitchen and bathroom: “You look straight up in the shower into the Ponderosa pines. It’s beautiful,” she says.
One of Catherine’s favorite design elements are the large skylights in the kitchen and bathroom: “You look straight up in the shower into the Ponderosa pines. It’s beautiful,” she says.