Take in-person tours of homes featured in Dwell. Sign up for Open House!
SubscribeSign In
Collection by Sam Livermore

Favorites

View 6 Photos
Will’s office features Parke MacDowell’s steel bookshelf system. It’s mounted to a new sheer wall with a deep footing, making it sturdy enough to hold an entire wall full of books.
Will’s office features Parke MacDowell’s steel bookshelf system. It’s mounted to a new sheer wall with a deep footing, making it sturdy enough to hold an entire wall full of books.
Floor Plan of Redwood Residence by Cover Architecture
Floor Plan of Redwood Residence by Cover Architecture
Extension
Extension