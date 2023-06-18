The tiny house and eco resort are set on generations-old family land that's remote and completely private so guests are able to unplug immerse themselves in nature.
Faisal and Sindhu Arabi live in the Connect Homes’ Connect 10 home with their seven-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son. Connect Homes was founded in 2013 and has built more than 100 homes in the past decade.
Like the other houses on the pedestrian-only street, their home comes right up to the pavement’s edge, but unlike any other, it greets passersby with a wide glass facade.