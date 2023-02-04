The water wall was one of the family’s main requests. Not only does it provide the girls— Serafina, Carolina, and Madeleine—a place to play, it also blocks street noise.
A pebble mosaic and artificial turf divide the yard into zones that never need to be mowed.
In the Mission District yard Monica Viarengo created for the Sharkey family, outdoor chalkboard paint by Sydney Harbour applied to marine-grade plywood offers a gallery for creativity. A mural by local artist Erik Otto—inspired by the neighborhood—brightens the back of the space.