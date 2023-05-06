SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by Jasmine Furlow

Favorites

View 6 Photos
The lush central courtyard at The Oaks creates a scenic setting, with ancient oaks and swaying palms.
The lush central courtyard at The Oaks creates a scenic setting, with ancient oaks and swaying palms.
An expansive outdoor deck creates additional gathering spaces.
An expansive outdoor deck creates additional gathering spaces.
Inside the living room of one of "The Oaks
Inside the living room of one of "The Oaks
A clean, bright color palette with floor to ceiling windows makes this ESCAPE home feel much larger than it is.
A clean, bright color palette with floor to ceiling windows makes this ESCAPE home feel much larger than it is.
One of Escape’s models at its new tiny home village, The Oaks, in Tampa Bay, Florida, features double doors and a generous amount of wood cladding.
One of Escape’s models at its new tiny home village, The Oaks, in Tampa Bay, Florida, features double doors and a generous amount of wood cladding.