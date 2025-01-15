Adjacent to the dining room, a built-in bar is both practical and visually important to delineate the space. The front entryway is seen in the background—an open circulation was important for this multigenerational design. The wall behind the dining table features art by the children and friends.
While Bhavani's older son swims as a sport, the entire family—including Lollipop the Pit Bull mix—loves an afternoon in the pool. The architect and her husband chose gravel and hardscape for the backyard, so they didn't have to constantly water a lawn in the Austin heat.
The impactful entry cladding—made from combed Alaskan Yellow Pine—and the custom front door were splurges in the project’s budget. Bhavani calls the back addition a "periscope" because of how it rises above the original home’s footprint.
It was hard for the Skobys to find the right cabinetry for the main bathroom. Coyote Custom Woodwork was willing to build the custom vanities in exchange for some of Joe’s art.
The basement now has a rec room, with a full kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom, and exterior access, so it can function as an independent suite for guests or renters, depending on the couple's needs.
Built-in cabinets and open shelving illustrate a few design strategies: Use humble materials thoughtfully, and make place for stuff.
The living room once had low ceilings, but moving the insulation to the roof plane allowed for dramatic plays of volume and light.
The design team specified durable, easy-to-maintain, nontoxic, recyclable, natural, and regenerative materials. The kitchen island is engineered quartz and the cabinets are from a local cabinetmaker.
The BKF chair is from Butterfly Original, and the custom wool rug is by J&T BCN. The Kofi coffee table is from Hay.
A library occupies the ground floor of the extension. The shelves ascend through a cutout to the second floor. The entire wall unit was designed by Anna and Eugeni Bach.
The vintage chairs are by Hans Wegner, while the table, cabinets, and the rest of the furnishings in the home were designed and built by Doug.
In the living area, existing built-in seating is complemented by Mies van der Rohe lounge chairs and custom coffee tables by Michael James Moran.
"I like coming home to a place that feels like a cabin. The house is not overstated—it lives very simply. It’s a house you can camp out in,” continues Erik.
In the kitchen, bar stools by Atelier Arking line a marble-topped island.
The entryway features floor-to-ceiling Ikea storage with Caesarstone quartz offcuts forming both the bench-top and backsplash.