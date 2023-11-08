The dining table, a vintage piece found on 2dehands.be ("The Belgian Craigslist,
The pilot home on Whidbey Island demonstrates the system’s potential: a 600-square-foot interior paired with nearly equal covered outdoor space, set lightly on a pin foundation that protects tree roots and cuts carbon by 77 percent. "Puzzle Prefab can be modified according to each site,
The kitchen is steps from the garden, which grows as an ever-changing backdrop on the far end of the room.
Backdrop’s After Hours, a soft charcoal hue, gives Carlos Naude and Whitney Brown’s home in Woodland Hills, California, sleek curb appeal. Lund Sconces by Kuzco Lighting punctuate the exterior, and the streamlined garage doors are by Amarr.
View from the living space toward the remodeled dining and kitchen, with the original dividing walls removed to create an open plan. A vertical rotating wood screen subtly marks the edge of the dining room while maintaining visual flow.
Wide view of the redesigned kitchen where removing dividing walls created an open connection to the dining area. The island replaces the former cook-top zone and provides seating, prep space, and visual continuity across the new layout.
Lake|Flato designed a weekend home on North Fork, Long Island that nods to the rustic agricultural structures dotting the region. Western red cedar siding is stained black to help the home's three structures recede into the landscape.