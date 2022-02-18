Fireclay Salton Sea tile covers the walls and floor.
Fireclay Peabody tile covers the bathroom, with Luminaire Authentik Norvégienne sconces, Rubinet faucets, and Pottery Barn medicine cabinets.
There are increased sightlines throughout the house.
Relocating and expanding the kitchen gave the dining room more space. A Luminaire Authentik Finlandaise ficture hangs over the family dining table.
After: The light-filled primary bedroom features a bed, side tables, desk, shelf, console, and bookcase by designer Abigail Turin of Kallos Turin.
After: Painting the knotty pine walls helped add a more historic feel to the house, as seen in the dining room, which is decorated with antique and vintage furnishings.
After: A Swedish-style wardrobe and antique furnishings add historic charm to the bedroom on the ground floor.
After: Spencer sourced the 1800s tapestry behind the bed on the ground floor from a vintage market in Paris.
After: Vintage Delft tiles decorate the sunny shower in the upstairs bathroom.
After: A pair of windows above the double vanity invite the surrounding landscape into the bathroom on the second floor.
After: A bed for two occupies a new skylit nook on the second floor, further highlighted by its blue paint.
“We take houses built in the ’70s, ’80s, or ’90s, and we make them look like the 1870s or 1880s or 1890s,” explains Jack Alessio Pretto of Retroject Projects.
It takes nine hours to complete a single Continuous Arm Chair, requiring at least three people from start to finish. At a spray booth in the 90,000-square-foot factory, an artisan applies oil to a chair.
At the workshop in Auburn, Maine, master craftsman Warren Shaw glues and clamps together three pieces of cherry to make a panel that will form the seat of a Continuous Arm Chair. The artisans sometimes call the piece “TMC”—Thos. Moser Continuous—for short.