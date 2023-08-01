Take in-person tours of homes featured in Dwell. Sign up for Open House!
Favorites
The sprawling 5,200-square-foot residence by The Up Studio is sited in a fairly secluded and densely-wooded area of Old Westbury, New York, surrounded by mature oak and maple trees. The home’s front facade—with undulating gables and long, winding entry—is undeniably cinematic. In contrast to the traditionally-influenced front, the rear of the home embraces a more modern design sensibility. Rotated perpendicularly, the L-shaped configuration and wall of windows from Marvin maximizes natural light flowing into the home, and encourages unobstructed sightlines from the interior to the lush landscape outside.
Architects Danilo and Lautaro Taranti, who are father and son, designed this 1,900-square-foot house in a densely forested quarter-acre lot in Costa Esmeralda, a resort area along the coast in southern Argentina. The main entrance to the house is hidden between two rectangular volumes that make up the structure.
91 more saves