Take in-person tours of homes featured in Dwell. Sign up for Open House!
SubscribeSign In
r
Collection by Randy Gould

Favorites

View 111 Photos
Floor Plan of Woodlands Hideout by Further Society and Arbor and Co.
Floor Plan of Woodlands Hideout by Further Society and Arbor and Co.
The Hideout is currently available for rent on Airbnb. “Obviously you can get off the grid and go to a more traditional cabin or camping, but to have a space that’s also designed very internationally brings it to the next level of that experience,” says Castillero.
The Hideout is currently available for rent on Airbnb. “Obviously you can get off the grid and go to a more traditional cabin or camping, but to have a space that’s also designed very internationally brings it to the next level of that experience,” says Castillero.
The home is a near-even split of indoor and outdoor space.
The home is a near-even split of indoor and outdoor space.
The pilot home on Whidbey Island demonstrates the system’s potential: a 600-square-foot interior paired with nearly equal covered outdoor space, set lightly on a pin foundation that protects tree roots and cuts carbon by 77 percent. "Puzzle Prefab can be modified according to each site,
The pilot home on Whidbey Island demonstrates the system’s potential: a 600-square-foot interior paired with nearly equal covered outdoor space, set lightly on a pin foundation that protects tree roots and cuts carbon by 77 percent. "Puzzle Prefab can be modified according to each site,
Seattle architecture firm Wittman Estes used its new modular prefab system to built a prototype on Whidbey Island in Washington for a family that loves the outdoors.
Seattle architecture firm Wittman Estes used its new modular prefab system to built a prototype on Whidbey Island in Washington for a family that loves the outdoors.
The prefabricated cabin consists of four modules connected by covered walkways. Each module has a dedicated purpose: living, sleeping/studying, energy, and outdoor dining. Connected to the sleep/study space, the energy module has a greenhouse and rainwater collection system.
The prefabricated cabin consists of four modules connected by covered walkways. Each module has a dedicated purpose: living, sleeping/studying, energy, and outdoor dining. Connected to the sleep/study space, the energy module has a greenhouse and rainwater collection system.
The new material palette is a clean, sophisticated application of blackened steel, oak floors and cabinetry, and white walls.
The new material palette is a clean, sophisticated application of blackened steel, oak floors and cabinetry, and white walls.
By shifting the staircase the architects created a hidden library nook. Hidden amongst Klara’s collection of books it’s her favorite part of the apartment.
By shifting the staircase the architects created a hidden library nook. Hidden amongst Klara’s collection of books it’s her favorite part of the apartment.
The yellow and khaki tiles in this powder room echo the color scheme in the main living area.
The yellow and khaki tiles in this powder room echo the color scheme in the main living area.
The guestroom on the first storey, with a small walk-in wardrobe.
The guestroom on the first storey, with a small walk-in wardrobe.
The guest room on the left can be closed up with a sliding door; in the dry kitchen, blockish joinery contain appliances and kitchen storage.
The guest room on the left can be closed up with a sliding door; in the dry kitchen, blockish joinery contain appliances and kitchen storage.
A pale blue tiled wall in the dining area offsets the bright orange door and dining chairs, adding a cool, calm quality to the space.
A pale blue tiled wall in the dining area offsets the bright orange door and dining chairs, adding a cool, calm quality to the space.
A linear skylight illuminates the kitchen, where oak cabinetry, blue wall tile, and dark porcelain counters and flooring create style and comfort for homeowners Bennett, her husband, and her three daughters.
A linear skylight illuminates the kitchen, where oak cabinetry, blue wall tile, and dark porcelain counters and flooring create style and comfort for homeowners Bennett, her husband, and her three daughters.
The sprawling 5,200-square-foot residence by The Up Studio is sited in a fairly secluded and densely-wooded area of Old Westbury, New York, surrounded by mature oak and maple trees. The home’s front facade—with undulating gables and long, winding entry—is undeniably cinematic. In contrast to the traditionally-influenced front, the rear of the home embraces a more modern design sensibility. Rotated perpendicularly, the L-shaped configuration and wall of windows from Marvin maximizes natural light flowing into the home, and encourages unobstructed sightlines from the interior to the lush landscape outside.
The sprawling 5,200-square-foot residence by The Up Studio is sited in a fairly secluded and densely-wooded area of Old Westbury, New York, surrounded by mature oak and maple trees. The home’s front facade—with undulating gables and long, winding entry—is undeniably cinematic. In contrast to the traditionally-influenced front, the rear of the home embraces a more modern design sensibility. Rotated perpendicularly, the L-shaped configuration and wall of windows from Marvin maximizes natural light flowing into the home, and encourages unobstructed sightlines from the interior to the lush landscape outside.
Architects Danilo and Lautaro Taranti, who are father and son, designed this 1,900-square-foot house in a densely forested quarter-acre lot in Costa Esmeralda, a resort area along the coast in southern Argentina. The main entrance to the house is hidden between two rectangular volumes that make up the structure.
Architects Danilo and Lautaro Taranti, who are father and son, designed this 1,900-square-foot house in a densely forested quarter-acre lot in Costa Esmeralda, a resort area along the coast in southern Argentina. The main entrance to the house is hidden between two rectangular volumes that make up the structure.

91 more saves