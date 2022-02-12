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Collection by etesh mangray

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Another challenge was to swap in new lighting-here the architects installed Lambert Et Fils, Dot Line Suspension-without adding any new holes to the ceiling.
Another challenge was to swap in new lighting-here the architects installed Lambert Et Fils, Dot Line Suspension-without adding any new holes to the ceiling.
“The goal was to look at things from 500, 700, 800 years ago that are still useful,” says homeowner Wes Crouch. “Simple, purposeful spaces will always be in style.”
“The goal was to look at things from 500, 700, 800 years ago that are still useful,” says homeowner Wes Crouch. “Simple, purposeful spaces will always be in style.”
A flexible office, den, or third bedroom opens to the yard through sliding glass doors.
A flexible office, den, or third bedroom opens to the yard through sliding glass doors.
The couple worked with Third Nature Studio and Modernscapes to refinish the yard, which now sees lots of family get togethers. "The goal was to make the house and the yard all of a piece,
The couple worked with Third Nature Studio and Modernscapes to refinish the yard, which now sees lots of family get togethers. "The goal was to make the house and the yard all of a piece,
Before: The kitchen, with fruitwood cabinets and Formica counters, was considered a "dream kitchen" when it was built, but all of the finishes and appliances had aged beyond functional use.
Before: The kitchen, with fruitwood cabinets and Formica counters, was considered a "dream kitchen" when it was built, but all of the finishes and appliances had aged beyond functional use.
Before: John and Nadia wanted to reinstate the fireplace, which had previously been removed to make room for a large built-in cabinet.
Before: John and Nadia wanted to reinstate the fireplace, which had previously been removed to make room for a large built-in cabinet.
Before: The architects relocated the sink to the island, freeing up this wall for storage.
Before: The architects relocated the sink to the island, freeing up this wall for storage.
Floor plan of Casa Narra by NODO Arquitectura + Naturaleza
Floor plan of Casa Narra by NODO Arquitectura + Naturaleza
Kitchen After
Kitchen After
Before: John and Nadia Aazad Dunn bought their 1963 "Rummer
Before: John and Nadia Aazad Dunn bought their 1963 "Rummer
In the living room, a leather sling chair from <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Mobili Vintage</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> sits beside a Moroccan rug and Kantara poufs. The original joists were restored and exposed to give this room more character. </span>
Mobili Vintage
Sheila and Steve looked into selling their home, but financially it made more sense (at the time) to renovate instead.
Sheila and Steve looked into selling their home, but financially it made more sense (at the time) to renovate instead.
The room has dining chairs by Ton and a pendant light by Louis Poulsen over the table.
The room has dining chairs by Ton and a pendant light by Louis Poulsen over the table.
Primary bathroom
Primary bathroom