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Two hours north of New York City, an unusual barn emerges from a hill just off a country road. Its black siding and bright-red window frames hint at the imaginative playground inside. This space, with its rope-railed catwalk and indoor tent, is just one element of the multifaceted getaway architecture and design firm BarlisWedlick Architects designed for fund manager Ian Hague.
The wood slats were Fell’s idea, which Eric immediately jumped on. Depending on the angle, they provide a degree of privacy and shade, not to mention giving the home its attention-grabbing facade. Eric and his girlfriend relax on the balcony’s all-weather furniture by Ebel. Cedar trim and stairs add some contrasting color.
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