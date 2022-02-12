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Collection by Jennifer Kale

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Two hours north of New York City, an unusual barn emerges from a hill just off a country road. Its black siding and bright-red window frames hint at the imaginative playground inside. This space, with its rope-railed catwalk and indoor tent, is just one element of the multifaceted getaway architecture and design firm BarlisWedlick Architects designed for fund manager Ian Hague.
Two hours north of New York City, an unusual barn emerges from a hill just off a country road. Its black siding and bright-red window frames hint at the imaginative playground inside. This space, with its rope-railed catwalk and indoor tent, is just one element of the multifaceted getaway architecture and design firm BarlisWedlick Architects designed for fund manager Ian Hague.
"Knowing that it would need to be on the vacation rental market until we retire, we wanted it to be a destination home for families to explore the Bonavista peninsula,
"Knowing that it would need to be on the vacation rental market until we retire, we wanted it to be a destination home for families to explore the Bonavista peninsula,
Floor Plan of O’Neil Ford Midcentury by Lake|Flato and Office of Tangible Space
Floor Plan of O’Neil Ford Midcentury by Lake|Flato and Office of Tangible Space
The home's dapper black facade pops against the encompassing tall trees and green lawn.
The home's dapper black facade pops against the encompassing tall trees and green lawn.
Landscaping was another major investment in the project’s budget, turning the backyard into something more closely resembling a “golf course with trees.” Isaac spent $48K on the illuminated stone pathway that leads up to the space.
Landscaping was another major investment in the project’s budget, turning the backyard into something more closely resembling a “golf course with trees.” Isaac spent $48K on the illuminated stone pathway that leads up to the space.
Floor plan of Moiré Noir by Nathan Fell Architecture
Floor plan of Moiré Noir by Nathan Fell Architecture
The wood slats were Fell’s idea, which Eric immediately jumped on. Depending on the angle, they provide a degree of privacy and shade, not to mention giving the home its attention-grabbing facade. Eric and his girlfriend relax on the balcony’s all-weather furniture by Ebel. Cedar trim and stairs add some contrasting color.
The wood slats were Fell’s idea, which Eric immediately jumped on. Depending on the angle, they provide a degree of privacy and shade, not to mention giving the home its attention-grabbing facade. Eric and his girlfriend relax on the balcony’s all-weather furniture by Ebel. Cedar trim and stairs add some contrasting color.
Before: This 3,254-square-foot home was built in 1965 in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles, and had since been added onto at the garages.
Before: This 3,254-square-foot home was built in 1965 in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles, and had since been added onto at the garages.
A 1000xBetter removed the wrought iron and striped awning, and covered the façade in wood, leaving the distinct midcentury elements intact.
A 1000xBetter removed the wrought iron and striped awning, and covered the façade in wood, leaving the distinct midcentury elements intact.
The backyard features a new pool, hot tub, and deck, with a flagstone patio and walkways to merge with the interior.
The backyard features a new pool, hot tub, and deck, with a flagstone patio and walkways to merge with the interior.
The firm color-blocked the bathrooms, using peach dimensional tile here with terrazzo flooring.
The firm color-blocked the bathrooms, using peach dimensional tile here with terrazzo flooring.
Dimensional tile lines the walls and the glass enclosure wraps the shower bench. A new skylight brings in natural light to the room, as it doesn’t have an exterior wall.
Dimensional tile lines the walls and the glass enclosure wraps the shower bench. A new skylight brings in natural light to the room, as it doesn’t have an exterior wall.
Before: The team rearranged the floorplan so that this bathroom, formerly part of the main suite, became an en-suite for a different bedroom.
Before: The team rearranged the floorplan so that this bathroom, formerly part of the main suite, became an en-suite for a different bedroom.
White oak flooring was used throughout the upstairs.
White oak flooring was used throughout the upstairs.
Before: The bedroom footprint was kept the same, but an en-suite bathroom added.
Before: The bedroom footprint was kept the same, but an en-suite bathroom added.
In the bathroom, the vanity is wrapped with the slatted white oak detail and topped with quartzite. Engineered terrazzo tile covers the floor.
In the bathroom, the vanity is wrapped with the slatted white oak detail and topped with quartzite. Engineered terrazzo tile covers the floor.
Custom cabinetry in the closet has grasscloth fronts. “That’s going back to the traditional midcentury vibe,” says Maziarski.
Custom cabinetry in the closet has grasscloth fronts. “That’s going back to the traditional midcentury vibe,” says Maziarski.
The three independent rooms upstairs were converted to a main suite with a walk-through closet at the center.
The three independent rooms upstairs were converted to a main suite with a walk-through closet at the center.

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