SubscribeSign In
Collection by

Favorites

View 176 Photos
A two-way carpentry wall made from a sheet of tempered glass – 113 CM high and 208 CM wide – the wall divides the kitchen and the bathroom space, while letting light from the bathroom window infiltrate into the cooking area
A two-way carpentry wall made from a sheet of tempered glass – 113 CM high and 208 CM wide – the wall divides the kitchen and the bathroom space, while letting light from the bathroom window infiltrate into the cooking area
The kitchen features cabinets from Bulthaup’s B3 line and a hearth made of ironspot brick. Evans and his wife, Susan Wilson, bought the wall clock at Habitat in London.
The kitchen features cabinets from Bulthaup’s B3 line and a hearth made of ironspot brick. Evans and his wife, Susan Wilson, bought the wall clock at Habitat in London.
Kitchen and Dinning Room
Kitchen and Dinning Room
The spaces are further delineated by large, white sculptural volumes, which define soft edges between them while providing storage. The kitchen is articulated as a composition of smaller-scale volumes variously finished in stone, timber veneer, and white paint.
The spaces are further delineated by large, white sculptural volumes, which define soft edges between them while providing storage. The kitchen is articulated as a composition of smaller-scale volumes variously finished in stone, timber veneer, and white paint.
kitchen
kitchen
Boxy Rebellion “I like simple shapes, and for a house,” says Winterhalder, “a box is very good.” The two downstairs bathrooms are located in freestanding larch-covered cubes; the kitchen island is resoundingly rectilinear; and a square-shaped area in the guest bedroom serves as a home office, where Winterhalder designs UV-blocking children’s beach wear for her label, Beach Heroes. Measure Twice When determining the height of the concrete blocks that form the outer wall of the kitchen island, the couple took a hands-on approach. “We measured our coffeemaker and a bottle of oil, and that’s how much higher we made the concrete blocks than the counter,”Winterhalder says. The blocks themselves were made to measure by a concrete supplier.
Boxy Rebellion “I like simple shapes, and for a house,” says Winterhalder, “a box is very good.” The two downstairs bathrooms are located in freestanding larch-covered cubes; the kitchen island is resoundingly rectilinear; and a square-shaped area in the guest bedroom serves as a home office, where Winterhalder designs UV-blocking children’s beach wear for her label, Beach Heroes. Measure Twice When determining the height of the concrete blocks that form the outer wall of the kitchen island, the couple took a hands-on approach. “We measured our coffeemaker and a bottle of oil, and that’s how much higher we made the concrete blocks than the counter,”Winterhalder says. The blocks themselves were made to measure by a concrete supplier.
The house is laid out on three levels, with the main entrance leading to the top-floor kitchen, which features concrete floors, quartz counters, a refrigerator and wall oven by Electrolux, and a stainless-steel apron-front sink from Kraus.
The house is laid out on three levels, with the main entrance leading to the top-floor kitchen, which features concrete floors, quartz counters, a refrigerator and wall oven by Electrolux, and a stainless-steel apron-front sink from Kraus.
18
18
Plywood covered with Fenix NTM forms the kitchen cabinetry and surfaces. A Cascata satin bronze tap by Olif adds a metallic element.
Plywood covered with Fenix NTM forms the kitchen cabinetry and surfaces. A Cascata satin bronze tap by Olif adds a metallic element.
Henning Larsen Architects' design was used in spray painted white with painted metal bands that have been painted the same color and oak counter tops for this bright and airy contemporary home in Charlottenlund, Denmark.
Henning Larsen Architects' design was used in spray painted white with painted metal bands that have been painted the same color and oak counter tops for this bright and airy contemporary home in Charlottenlund, Denmark.
Norm Architects designed Danish brand Menu's recently opened 7,500-square-foot showroom that's located in the upcoming Copenhagen neighborhood that surrounds the harbor in Nordhavn.
Norm Architects designed Danish brand Menu's recently opened 7,500-square-foot showroom that's located in the upcoming Copenhagen neighborhood that surrounds the harbor in Nordhavn.
Retractable glass doors provide a seamless opportunity for indoor /outdoor living.
Retractable glass doors provide a seamless opportunity for indoor /outdoor living.

156 more saves