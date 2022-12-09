SubscribeSign In
Master Bathroom
Penny tiles line the floor in the light-filled bathroom, which also includes a full size tub. The reflection from the mirrored storage cabinet helps make the space feel larger.
Bathroom
The designers specified Nero Marquina tile in a 2"x12" honed finish to cover the bathroom floor "for a dramatic yet seamless look in the large master bathroom."
The main floor bathroom was reduced in size to accommodate the new kitchen pantry. The three-quarter bath includes a custom floating walnut slab vanity, dark blue linen-textured tiles, and chrome accents.
The open shower zone was designed to feel like the shower in a luxury gym or wellness center.
Handmade Portuguese tiles line the floor of the upstairs bathroom, where a MissoniHome towel adds a bright touch.
The master bathroom was refreshed with new tiles and counters. Sliding doors were also added to the master bathroom and the study space for privacy.
The bathroom is the only fully enclosed room in the apartment, and it sits below the new mezzanine level. Geometric tiles have been used to create a playful backsplash against the raw brick wall behind the sink.
The home was designed with future accessibility in mind. The spacious shower has a grab rail, and the home is laid out over a single story for easy access.
The bathrooms remain light and bright with classic white ceramic wall tile, pale oak cabinetry, and Fibonacci Stone floor tile.
The guest bathroom features bright turquoise Arcilla Field tiles by Ann Sacks and brass fixtures and fittings that will develop a patina over time. A skylight above the shower provides natural light and brightens the room.
An Ashanti stool that was "a wedding gift from the designer’s family" rests beside a Wetstyle tub. Hanging above is a Crescent Light by Lee Broom.
In one such instance, the shower wall acts as a canvas for displaying a beam of sunlight entering from the skylight above. The bathroom’s crisp white tiles complement the home’s calm vibes. Photo by Kevin Scott
In the full bathroom, Caesartone forms the floating vanity for the sink, while the shower is covered in bright white 3x12 ceramic tile. The skylights make it so the lights aren’t needed during the day.
The team had a lot of discussions with the owner on the striped pattern of the Moroccan tile in the main bathroom, which makes the space feel larger and blends the green and cream palette used throughout the house.
The multidisciplinary team at State of Kin, a Perth-based design studio, wanted to create a uniquely Australian home, one that incorporated a variety of both multicultural and local sources. The idea of such a mix, says director Ari Salomone, "is quite true to the Australian vernacular." <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">When choosing what shades would go into the home's color palette, the design team drew heavily on the Western Australian landscape. "We looked to the Pindan red dirt of the Northwest, the luminous white beaches, the dusty eucalyptus greens,
