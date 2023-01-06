Favorites
The extensive use of glass allows the residents to enjoy changing views throughout the year. In the warmer months, the 60-foot sliding glass panels of the Marvin Modern Multi-Slide Door allow for an almost covered porch feel. In cooler months, when the doors are closed, the view remains unobstructed.
Not only was extra living space necessary for the growing family of four, but the existing house also failed to take advantage of the striking views that drew the couple to the site. The homeowners tapped architect Malcolm Davis of San Francisco–based Malcolm Davis Architecture to redesign and expand the dwelling without damaging the many established oak trees.