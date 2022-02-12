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Collection by
J. Turnbull
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The living room has a gas fireplace with a cast-iron surround and custom mantel.
The kitchen has Fisher & Paykel appliances, quartz countertops, floating shelves, an oversized eat-in island, and a breakfast nook.
The living room has a gas fireplace with a cast-iron surround and custom mantel.
Set in Pacific Heights, the 1902 brick residence underwent a recent renovation that preserved its historic character.
Barry Downs and Fred Hollingsworth designed this 1967 home with long banks of windows, extensive wood paneling, and a pool at the forest’s edge.
Today the living room reflects the family’s personalities, interests, and collections. A contemporary light fixture brings renewed energy to the space.
The loft extension is arranged over two levels, with the form housing the study and terrace, and the upper front section the primary bedroom and en suite.
Reaching over 20 feet high, the glass paneled solarium
The heated Moroccan tile floors were one of the many features added in the renovation.
The kitchen's walnut cabinets were handmade locally while the flooring is 200-year-old reclaimed terracotta from France.
The team collaborated with Nashville's Metro Historical Commission to ensure the renovations respected the building's historic status.
Custom storage in the office makes for an inviting workspace.
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