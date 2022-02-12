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Collection by gail hutchins

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A lofted drawing studio features a sawtooth roof with expansive skylights that frame the branches of a jacaranda tree overhead.
A lofted drawing studio features a sawtooth roof with expansive skylights that frame the branches of a jacaranda tree overhead.
Borrassá by Peris + Toral Arquitectes holds 54 social housing units in Barcelona’s Besòs district.
Borrassá by Peris + Toral Arquitectes holds 54 social housing units in Barcelona’s Besòs district.
Double doors open to the deck.
Double doors open to the deck.
An oak beam spans the room, and a custom fireplace was created by Noor El-Mohandes.
An oak beam spans the room, and a custom fireplace was created by Noor El-Mohandes.
The kitchen layout was reconfigured so that the focus is on the view—the wall of windows, which look out on the ocean, is now underscored by one long, uncluttered counter. There, the faucet is Delta and the dishwasher is Bosch. The range stayed in nearly the same spot, and the opposite wall has been thickened with storage and the refrigerator column. Both the refrigerator and range are by Bertazzoni.
The kitchen layout was reconfigured so that the focus is on the view—the wall of windows, which look out on the ocean, is now underscored by one long, uncluttered counter. There, the faucet is Delta and the dishwasher is Bosch. The range stayed in nearly the same spot, and the opposite wall has been thickened with storage and the refrigerator column. Both the refrigerator and range are by Bertazzoni.
AbleNook is a Florida-based prefabricated, flat-pack home kit made from aircraft-grade aluminum framing and structural insulated panels (SIPs). Although it started out as an architecture school project, it was later patented through the University of South Florida and makes for an affordable ADU starting at $75,000. Use it as a main residence, eco-friendly second home, or Airbnb. They’re also designed to be potential disaster relief, as they’re ready for just about any terrain or weather conditions, including Florida’s hurricane winds. It’s also expandable to accommodate a range of sizes.
AbleNook is a Florida-based prefabricated, flat-pack home kit made from aircraft-grade aluminum framing and structural insulated panels (SIPs). Although it started out as an architecture school project, it was later patented through the University of South Florida and makes for an affordable ADU starting at $75,000. Use it as a main residence, eco-friendly second home, or Airbnb. They’re also designed to be potential disaster relief, as they’re ready for just about any terrain or weather conditions, including Florida’s hurricane winds. It’s also expandable to accommodate a range of sizes.
Colossus Mfg. outfitted the dining area with a round table from Burke Decor and leather-upholstered side chairs by Staffan Holm for Hem.
Colossus Mfg. outfitted the dining area with a round table from Burke Decor and leather-upholstered side chairs by Staffan Holm for Hem.
Boudreau covered the walls in unexpected dimensional mustard tile in two different patterns, both from Italian company Marca Corona. The penny rounds on the floor are a “Sliver Sage” color. A custom sconce from DL Design Works hangs above the mirror.
Boudreau covered the walls in unexpected dimensional mustard tile in two different patterns, both from Italian company Marca Corona. The penny rounds on the floor are a “Sliver Sage” color. A custom sconce from DL Design Works hangs above the mirror.
The solid support wall was swapped out for a wood slat wall. Dunn Edwards “Revival Rose,” an update on the terracotta color, was used to define the kitchen from the rest of the home.
The solid support wall was swapped out for a wood slat wall. Dunn Edwards “Revival Rose,” an update on the terracotta color, was used to define the kitchen from the rest of the home.
Boudreau incorporated the window into the wood slat headboard design, which “ribbons” out to custom pendant lights suspended from the ceiling. The nightstands are from Crate &amp; Barrel, and provide striking contrast with the dark paint, “Ecological” by Dunn Edwards.
Boudreau incorporated the window into the wood slat headboard design, which “ribbons” out to custom pendant lights suspended from the ceiling. The nightstands are from Crate &amp; Barrel, and provide striking contrast with the dark paint, “Ecological” by Dunn Edwards.