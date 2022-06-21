SubscribeSign In
The home is built into its grassy-dune landscape (icluding a day-lit lower level) yet still appears to float over its terrain.
Architect Fredrik Nilsson and author Keshni Kashyap blend Scandinavian modernism with a measure of Indian style to create a thoroughly L.A. home.
Surrounded by an apple orchard, an evergreen grove, and gardens originally tended by the owners’ parents, Sheffield Residence keeps family memories alive.
The cabinets and staircase are made from local wood, the bean bag was a present from Bernjus.
A Seattle couple built their own backyard house with a city-sponsored design—and then rented out their old home on the property to friends.
McLean chose artificial turf for the front yard, where Hana Bea and her sister, Pilar, 9, play as Sharen looks on.
The CEO of Getaway and his partner navigated Covid delays, building codes, shipping logistics, and 10-foot-tall reeds to make a home in Fire Island’s historic LGBTQ community.
Greenway Studio designed this home addition In Victoria, British Columbia, to blend in with an existing natural rock formation.
This thatch-roofed brick cottage in Nieby, Germany, was originally built by tenant farmers or crofters from a nearby estate in the late 1800s. It stands on a small triangular plot of land surrounded by barley fields and faces toward the Geltinger Birk nature reserve. The home’s street-facing facade was preserved and restored with only a minimal, black-steel dormer window belying the more substantial alterations which open onto the private rear yard. A subtle black-framed addition containing an oak-lined living space is tucked under the thatched roof and opens onto a sunken timber terrace while large picture windows are cut into the historic brick volume in areas which had been damaged from the previous additions.
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.
