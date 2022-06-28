Favorites
“The pink color scheme was something that Dagny and I started the design process with,” says Margit. “We wanted a warm, natural color, so we decided to use pink Claystone on the floor. The other pink colors followed. It also makes a wonderful contrast to all the green leaves in summer.” The glass pendants are from Jotex.
The furnishings set amid the planting beds—including the Winnipeg armchairs and Royal pendant, all from Jotex—further blur the boundaries between interior and exterior. “I chose the light fixture because it’s simple and elegant, and, of course, I wanted something really big in the greenhouse space,” says Margit.