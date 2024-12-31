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Interior designer Heidi Lachapelle chose unfussy furnishings with clean lines. “Nothing should feel decorative or unnecessary,” she says. “We looked for things that would age beautifully to speak to the wabi-sabi concept.” The oak daybed is by Bautier, the indoor/outdoor rug is by Dash & Albert, and the trapezoidal cushions on the concrete bench nod to similar ones that the wife saw at Georgia O’Keefe’s home and studio. The Scandinavian-inspired fireplace throws heat from two sides.
Architect David Dowell and his wife, Kathy, took a decade to determine what they wanted to do with the historic 12-acre property they bought in eastern Kansas. The couple eventually opted to renovate and expand the modest limestone cottage that was already there. The resulting 1,250-square-foot getaway sits on the rolling plain amid elm, silver maple, and eastern red cedar trees. “You don’t have to choose between old and new,” says David. “It’s a false construct in our brain to even think that way.”
Accessed through floor-to-ceiling glass sliders, the kitchen and living room open to terraces, which the family reserves for crafting. Their floors are covered in durable Pavestone Pewter Concrete Step Stones, which cost roughly $3.19 per 16-inch paver. Emilie attributes the home’s ample natural ventilation to the balconies as well as to its tall, thin profile, a choice made to keep the overall building footprint small.
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