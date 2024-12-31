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“Friends can use the screened porch for the day, like a cabana,” the wife says. The couple are also planning for teachers from High Meadow Farm to hold practices here. “People will be able to use the porch and have access to the lake while our family is also using the house,” the husband adds.
“Friends can use the screened porch for the day, like a cabana,” the wife says. The couple are also planning for teachers from High Meadow Farm to hold practices here. “People will be able to use the porch and have access to the lake while our family is also using the house,” the husband adds.
“They’re well-traveled New Englanders who had always lived in older, traditional homes,” Lane says of the clients. “They wanted a contemporary home with warmth, texture, and craft.”
“They’re well-traveled New Englanders who had always lived in older, traditional homes,” Lane says of the clients. “They wanted a contemporary home with warmth, texture, and craft.”
In the entry, a high interior window borrows light from the bedroom wing and a woven wood screen in the kitchen lets the owners see who’s at the front door. Kalon Studios crafted the bench from a single ash log. “It will split a bit over time,” Lachapelle says.
In the entry, a high interior window borrows light from the bedroom wing and a woven wood screen in the kitchen lets the owners see who’s at the front door. Kalon Studios crafted the bench from a single ash log. “It will split a bit over time,” Lachapelle says.
Interior designer Heidi Lachapelle chose unfussy furnishings with clean lines. “Nothing should feel decorative or unnecessary,” she says. “We looked for things that would age beautifully to speak to the wabi-sabi concept.” The oak daybed is by Bautier, the indoor/outdoor rug is by Dash & Albert, and the trapezoidal cushions on the concrete bench nod to similar ones that the wife saw at Georgia O’Keefe’s home and studio. The Scandinavian-inspired fireplace throws heat from two sides.
Interior designer Heidi Lachapelle chose unfussy furnishings with clean lines. “Nothing should feel decorative or unnecessary,” she says. “We looked for things that would age beautifully to speak to the wabi-sabi concept.” The oak daybed is by Bautier, the indoor/outdoor rug is by Dash & Albert, and the trapezoidal cushions on the concrete bench nod to similar ones that the wife saw at Georgia O’Keefe’s home and studio. The Scandinavian-inspired fireplace throws heat from two sides.
The owners built the house as a place to gather with their three adult children on Loon Lake, where they had vacationed at the husband’s family home for years. The modern Adirondack chairs are by Loll Designs.
The owners built the house as a place to gather with their three adult children on Loon Lake, where they had vacationed at the husband’s family home for years. The modern Adirondack chairs are by Loll Designs.
Linear black picture lights by Juniper showcase the artwork and brighten the whole length of the apartment. "The lights are a nod to a traditional way of highlighting art but feel very modern," O'Donnell says.
Linear black picture lights by Juniper showcase the artwork and brighten the whole length of the apartment. "The lights are a nod to a traditional way of highlighting art but feel very modern," O'Donnell says.
Architect David Dowell and his wife, Kathy, took a decade to determine what they wanted to do with the historic 12-acre property they bought in eastern Kansas. The couple eventually opted to renovate and expand the modest limestone cottage that was already there. The resulting 1,250-square-foot getaway sits on the rolling plain amid elm, silver maple, and eastern red cedar trees. “You don’t have to choose between old and new,” says David. “It’s a false construct in our brain to even think that way.”
Architect David Dowell and his wife, Kathy, took a decade to determine what they wanted to do with the historic 12-acre property they bought in eastern Kansas. The couple eventually opted to renovate and expand the modest limestone cottage that was already there. The resulting 1,250-square-foot getaway sits on the rolling plain amid elm, silver maple, and eastern red cedar trees. “You don’t have to choose between old and new,” says David. “It’s a false construct in our brain to even think that way.”
In the primary bathroom, the large format tile is Loire limestone from Stone-Tile, and the small format on the walls is Tatami green from Creekside Tile.
In the primary bathroom, the large format tile is Loire limestone from Stone-Tile, and the small format on the walls is Tatami green from Creekside Tile.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">T</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">he high-contrast space gets a bit of warmth from furniture like the dining table, crafted from the home’s original beams.</span>
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Accessed through floor-to-ceiling glass sliders, the kitchen and living room open to terraces, which the family reserves for crafting. Their floors are covered in durable Pavestone Pewter Concrete Step Stones, which cost roughly $3.19 per 16-inch paver. Emilie attributes the home’s ample natural ventilation to the balconies as well as to its tall, thin profile, a choice made to keep the overall building footprint small.
Accessed through floor-to-ceiling glass sliders, the kitchen and living room open to terraces, which the family reserves for crafting. Their floors are covered in durable Pavestone Pewter Concrete Step Stones, which cost roughly $3.19 per 16-inch paver. Emilie attributes the home’s ample natural ventilation to the balconies as well as to its tall, thin profile, a choice made to keep the overall building footprint small.
The master bedroom has sliding-glass doors on two sides, encouraging natural ventilation throughout the house.
The master bedroom has sliding-glass doors on two sides, encouraging natural ventilation throughout the house.
The main bathroom walls and shower are clad in tile, and illuminated with a clerestory window.
The main bathroom walls and shower are clad in tile, and illuminated with a clerestory window.
The overhanging roof creates covered outdoor space connected to the home's public areas.
The overhanging roof creates covered outdoor space connected to the home's public areas.
Though the house's design was inspired by old sheds and barns, its glass walls give the home a contemporary feel and fill the interior with light, even on cloudy days.
Though the house's design was inspired by old sheds and barns, its glass walls give the home a contemporary feel and fill the interior with light, even on cloudy days.

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