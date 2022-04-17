SubscribeSign In
The ADU's kitchenette is tucked into one side of the structure, with a ladder leading to a carpeted playroom for the kids. "It's a great example of a family home that doesn't always look like it,
White oak millwork and concrete floors continue into the ADU, which creates consistency between both structures.
The primary suite's half wall allows for sunlight and fresh air to reach the full bathroom on the other side.
The powder room's blue-and-white motif evokes the ocean, which Emily says is a "quick bike ride
The couple wanted to make sure that their home was distinctive from the other modern properties that were popping up in Venice Beach, thanks to plenty of bespoke features.
The entryway has enough storage for the family of four, with spots for guests.
The open floor plan and vaulted ceilings maximize space and natural light throughout the home.
The backsplash tiles were imported from American manufacturer Heath Ceramics, in the Chalk-Gunmetal finish from the Classic Field line.
Mural on upper cabinetry
The home’s kitchen features dual Miele ovens, Thermador refrigerator and freezer, and Thermador induction cooktop. A feature wall clad in natural Carrara marble sits behind sliding cabinet uppers. Paola Lenti Heron counter stools in ‘verde scuro,’ coordinate with custom cabinet fronts, accented with Spinneybeck leather pulls.
To keep vases, dishes, and small appliances handy but off the countertop, architect Tamira Sawatzky designed two niches within a wall of deep cabinets. Inset outlets supply power; butcher blocks lines all sides; and Plexiglas doors provide hits of bright orange. Plastic World, a local dealer, custom-cut the Plexiglas for the storage cubby which sits beneath a photo by artist Chris Curreri.
Custom un-lacquered brass shelves with hidden lighting help to illuminate the kitchen's work surface. The Moroccan Zellige tile-clad hood is integrated into the backsplash for a more streamlined look.
The focus of the renovation was the kitchen, where the textures of tiles and brickwork play backdrop to considered, bespoke carpentry.
Spotted gum accents an otherwise white kitchen. The countertop drops down at one end to turn into a breakfast bar.
To complement the white-washed custom cabinetry in her kitchen, architect Julie Salles Schaffer has designed a tile backsplash to resemble "melting butter in a white pan." Daltile arranged her two-color AutoCAD design—white and off-white—onto a mesh backing for a small fee. To soften the edges of the cabinets’ drawers and doors, Schaffer requested radial edging.
The shower also has an arched niche with the same patterned tile, and field tile also from Fireclay, in ‘White Wash’ and ‘Blue Velvet.’
The designers were able to expose the original brick in some areas to reference the building’s past.
The desk folds up and the installation swivels to pull down the bed.
In the primary bedroom, ten-foot-tall doors from Sierra Pacific open to a patio.
