The kitchen has Fisher & Paykel appliances, quartz countertops, floating shelves, an oversized eat-in island, and a breakfast nook.
The shower was enlarged, and supports for grab bars for aging in place, mapped out.
The minimalist kitchen is open to the nearby living area.
In the living room, iconic design takes center stage: Fronzoni ’64 seating by A.G. Fronzoni for Cappellini, a Flight recliner by Jeffrey Bernett and Nicholas Dodziuk, and Fogg rugs by Kasthall ground the space.
After: The loft’s high ceilings, exposed brick, and large windows were preserved, keeping the industrial shell intact while layering in warmth and modern comfort.
The renovation added a new Japanese soaking tub.
The original bedroom, which Dukes refers to as “very Scarface,” included red shag carpet. Dukes toned down the space with a Thin Edge bed by George Nelson and an Eames folding screen.
The home is primarily finished with redwood, slate, and mahogany.
The ADU looks out onto the pool, whose wide coping creates both a hard edge against the softer vegetation and also a space to lounge.
Photo by Jenn Verrier
In the primary bath, which includes the home’s only indoor shower, Lachapelle used plumbing fixtures and hardware with an oil-rubbed bronze finish that relate to the touches of black in the living space. The wood dowel and leather triangle towel holders are from Schoolhouse.
For his son's room, Johnson used walnut plywood for the built-in desk. He also used walnut for the chair.
After renting several holiday houses in the area, Matt knew the fireplace was a must in this region. The Stuv 6 freestanding fireplace from Oblica subtly delineates the dining and living areas.
Vintage furnishings are scattered throughout the renovation including the casita’s Moroccan rug as well as a sofa and chair covered in linen
The white sectional is by ABC Carpet & Home. It’s surrounded by a custom Sisal rug, a concrete coffee table by CB2, and a vintage wooden bench sourced from Found Object.
In addition to the main house, there is an almost 600 square foot guest house.