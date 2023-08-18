SubscribeSign In
l
Collection by lesRomainLeo

Favorites

View 16 Photos
The four-bedroom, three-bath Federal Bungalow sleeps eight guests. The bed frame and side tables are by Floyd.
The four-bedroom, three-bath Federal Bungalow sleeps eight guests. The bed frame and side tables are by Floyd.
Living Room
Living Room
“It feels very much like a home, where we mixed products from our design partners together very organically, whether they be books, textiles, ceramics or furniture, so there is a sense of inspiration and discovery," says McKinley.
“It feels very much like a home, where we mixed products from our design partners together very organically, whether they be books, textiles, ceramics or furniture, so there is a sense of inspiration and discovery," says McKinley.
Accessible from both the Green Room and the Pool House, the dark-toned guest bath features tiled walls by Heath Ceramics, a tub and sink by Duravit, and fixtures by California Faucets.
Accessible from both the Green Room and the Pool House, the dark-toned guest bath features tiled walls by Heath Ceramics, a tub and sink by Duravit, and fixtures by California Faucets.
The Federal Bungalow is centrally located in a quiet residential neighborhood in Montauk and is a five-minute drive to the popular beach Ditch Plains. The door hardware is by Emtek and the house numbers are by Heath Ceramics.
The Federal Bungalow is centrally located in a quiet residential neighborhood in Montauk and is a five-minute drive to the popular beach Ditch Plains. The door hardware is by Emtek and the house numbers are by Heath Ceramics.
A mix of colors and textures adds character to this bedroom that features a Floyd bed frame, Wright mattress and bedding, a HAY side table and Aelfie rug and tapestry.
A mix of colors and textures adds character to this bedroom that features a Floyd bed frame, Wright mattress and bedding, a HAY side table and Aelfie rug and tapestry.
As in the Fairview, the Federal incorporates a few “IKEA hacks” such as the Ikea kitchen cabinets combined with modern front and cover panels by Reform. The faucet is by California Faucets.
As in the Fairview, the Federal incorporates a few “IKEA hacks” such as the Ikea kitchen cabinets combined with modern front and cover panels by Reform. The faucet is by California Faucets.