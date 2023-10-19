Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
b
Collection by Bethany Cravea

Favorites

View 6 Photos
Exemplary tile-work in each bath allow the private spaces to become true expressions of artistry.
Exemplary tile-work in each bath allow the private spaces to become true expressions of artistry.
The all-over green tiles of this bathroom feel the most like camp.
The all-over green tiles of this bathroom feel the most like camp.
“Parker was dipping brass faucets into his magic solution and Jan was like ‘what are you doing, it was so shiny and beautiful!” laughs Duwayne.
“Parker was dipping brass faucets into his magic solution and Jan was like ‘what are you doing, it was so shiny and beautiful!” laughs Duwayne.