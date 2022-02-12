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Collection by Kelly Esterbrook

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In the new addition, the designers created a guest bathroom with a spa-like feel. The paint was color matched with the blue tile from Zia Tile in the shower room.
In the new addition, the designers created a guest bathroom with a spa-like feel. The paint was color matched with the blue tile from Zia Tile in the shower room.
Parquet floors were revealed under the vinyl, and "Peale Green
Parquet floors were revealed under the vinyl, and "Peale Green
Teak doors with a teak handle divide the common and private zones.
Teak doors with a teak handle divide the common and private zones.
In the dining area, Mantis chairs by Les Ateliers Courbet and a banquette upholstered in Holly Hunt fabric surround a live-edge maple table by Camilla House. The custom pendant is by Lambert &amp; Fils and the Pivot sconces are by Apparatus.
In the dining area, Mantis chairs by Les Ateliers Courbet and a banquette upholstered in Holly Hunt fabric surround a live-edge maple table by Camilla House. The custom pendant is by Lambert &amp; Fils and the Pivot sconces are by Apparatus.
Vertical wood post act as a screen between circulation and sleeping spaces. An exterior, double-height wall of translucent Rodeca cladding extends along the staircase, leading you to the master bedroom loft.
Vertical wood post act as a screen between circulation and sleeping spaces. An exterior, double-height wall of translucent Rodeca cladding extends along the staircase, leading you to the master bedroom loft.
A perforated metal screen acts as a guardrail for the interior stair while introducing another layer of light filtration.
A perforated metal screen acts as a guardrail for the interior stair while introducing another layer of light filtration.
The architects used cedar slats to enclose a steel-and-concrete staircase that leads to the master bedroom upstairs.
The architects used cedar slats to enclose a steel-and-concrete staircase that leads to the master bedroom upstairs.
The cedars slats filter natural light.
The cedars slats filter natural light.
The dimmable round sconces climbing up the staircase are from Marset.
The dimmable round sconces climbing up the staircase are from Marset.
The entry foyer at the ground level features a hanging Vibia Wireflow light from KODA and an Ari daybed from Something Beginning With.
The entry foyer at the ground level features a hanging Vibia Wireflow light from KODA and an Ari daybed from Something Beginning With.
Renowned architecture firm Olson Kundig occupies three floors of a 19th-century loft building in Seattle’s historic Pioneer Square neighborhood. A crucial concern was opening the office up to more natural light; a staircase that cuts through the office’s three levels was added underneath the central skylight, which opens via a hydraulic lift system.
Renowned architecture firm Olson Kundig occupies three floors of a 19th-century loft building in Seattle’s historic Pioneer Square neighborhood. A crucial concern was opening the office up to more natural light; a staircase that cuts through the office’s three levels was added underneath the central skylight, which opens via a hydraulic lift system.
On the outskirts of the Austrian city of Salzburg, architecture studio Smartvoll transformed a warehouse used to repair tanks during wartime into Panzerhalle—an indoor food market with restaurants and event spaces on the first level, a beauty parlor on the second level, and a fantastical multipurpose apartment on the loft’s upper level.
On the outskirts of the Austrian city of Salzburg, architecture studio Smartvoll transformed a warehouse used to repair tanks during wartime into Panzerhalle—an indoor food market with restaurants and event spaces on the first level, a beauty parlor on the second level, and a fantastical multipurpose apartment on the loft’s upper level.
The pared-back, triple-height hallway, lit from above, acts an internal courtyard.
The pared-back, triple-height hallway, lit from above, acts an internal courtyard.

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