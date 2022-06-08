Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
These prefabs are currently available in seven U.S. states and three Canadian provinces.
Raising the cabinet height and installing new color-blocked Richlite counters and full-height backsplash help the kitchen feel larger.
The wall of the master bathroom is tiled with Ming Green Marble Fan Tiles from Tera Nova, paired with tumbled limestone floor tiles from Tera Nova. A Michael Anastassiades Flos pendant light from Living Edge brightens the space. The bespoke vanity was designed by Carter Williamson and built by House by Hart Joinery. "Again, we used timber half-dowels to tie the look in with the kitchen," says Peake.
An Ipe boardwalk lines the kitchen and continues into the backyard. Not only does that tie the inside and outside together, “that way I could have a soft surface that you could stand on while you're cooking,” says Kaplan. “Also, it leads your eyes straight out the back.”
A skylight wraps the stove hood to allow light to bounce off the adjacent wall. “I rarely put a skylight in a room,” says Kaplan. “I always run them along a wall. And then I run the wall directly up into the skylight because I prefer reflected light versus the harsh glare of a skylight. The walls kind-of disappear into the light.”
Additional floor-to-ceiling storage is located in the hallway. The home also features soaring 10-foot-high ceilings throughout, which enhances the overall sense of space.
This thatch-roofed brick cottage in Nieby, Germany, was originally built by tenant farmers or crofters from a nearby estate in the late 1800s. It stands on a small triangular plot of land surrounded by barley fields and faces toward the Geltinger Birk nature reserve. The home’s street-facing facade was preserved and restored with only a minimal, black-steel dormer window belying the more substantial alterations which open onto the private rear yard. A subtle black-framed addition containing an oak-lined living space is tucked under the thatched roof and opens onto a sunken timber terrace while large picture windows are cut into the historic brick volume in areas which had been damaged from the previous additions.
A large picture window draws in ample natural light into the kitchen, complete with all new custom cabinetry, a built-in Beko refrigerator, and breakfast nook.
The couple rarely needs to turn on an interior electric light until sundown—and even if the ridge skylight extends their mortgage payments a little longer, Amy says “I’m so glad we did it—it’s what makes the house.”
A special finish brings out the grain in the kitchen's walnut cabinetry.
Created in collaboration with nonprofit Summit Huts Association, the Sister's Cabin by Colorado Timberframe is a timber ski hut perched atop Breckenridge's Baldy Mountain that can only be accessed by a 3.5-mile trek. Due to its remote location, the retreat operates entirely off-grid. It was built with prefabricated timber elements and SIPs airlifted to the site, and it features a luxurious interior that can accommodate 14 people.
Floor Plan of Tall House by Tall Architects
As with the rest of the rooms, the kitchen is neutral and inviting, with details like locally sourced terracotta tile adding texture to the space.
Barcelona-based Slow Studio builds a bioclimatic home for a couple who work with the United Nations.
