Central Bhutan enjoys cool year-round temperatures due to its high altitude. (The Tang Valley sits at around 9,186 feet above sea level.) To cope with the cooler temps, the Bhutanese have made chilies an integral part of their cuisine. Brave visitors can try Bhutan’s national dish, <i>ema datshi</i>, a fiery combination of spicy chilies and cheese made from goat, cow, or, more frequently, yak milk. Ogyen Choling guests gather for family-style meals served on a patio and its adjoining kitchen, where villagers who work on the property turn vegetables from the garden into hearty Bhutanese staples. Choden’s Swiss husband, Walter Roder, cultivates fresh produce in the garden, such as tibia-size carrots, tomatoes, leeks, and cauliflower.
