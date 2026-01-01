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The owners note, “I always love the tale that Phil was a pool builder from Chicago. He met and fell in love with his wife, who said she would never leave her life in the Mckenzie River valley. Phil sold his business and chased her up the valley, where they bought the land, built the house and made a family of their own, who still live in the area today.”
Architect Gabriele Mary Ann Schicketanz designed a modular compound in Carmel-by-the-Sea to house her son’s family and her own, offering a cost-effective alternative to the area’s $2–3 million homes. Placed on a nearly five-acre lot beneath old oaks, the project includes a three-bedroom main house, a freestanding ADU, and a site-built garage, all oriented for views and privacy.
In 2021, Daniel Lopez-Perez and Celine Vargas founded Polyhaus to build fire-resilient, prefabricated homes quickly and efficiently. Their first 540-square-foot Tetra-One ADU in La Jolla proved that advanced engineering and CLT panels could create beautiful, flexible, and compact spaces while reducing construction time and environmental impact.
“The house itself was prefabricated and assembled on-site in just 30 days,” Ohtake tells us. “This minimized waste, preserving the area’s flora and fauna.” He collaborated with Ricardo Cardim and Studio Teto Jardim to make the home appear as though it were nestled in the earth. This provided the added benefit of a thermally efficient interior that didn’t need an air conditioner.
For his holiday home outside São Paulo, Rodrigo Ohtake wanted to balance quality against affordability. He opted for prefab construction without the prefab look. “The challenge was to design a house that didn’t look like a prefabricated modular house, without deviating from the original modular concept,” he explains.
“CLT House is built in a forest clearing in upstate New York. Aiming for a light touch on its natural site, the 2,150-square-foot house was built with cross-laminated-timber (CLT) panels and installed in 11 days,” nARCHITECTS tells us. “The live-edge siding and its uneven weathering with time aims to provide a rustic contrast with the contemporary nature of the prefab build and its modern environmental features: geothermal wells, a radiant floor system, and a solar panel array.”
Architect Matt Wittman’s upbringing in rural Washington nurtured a respect for functional buildings that worked with their surroundings: a utilitarian perspective that would inform his Seattle-based studio’s modular home system. “While prefab houses are sometimes divorced from their context, Puzzle Prefab can be modified according to each site,” Wittmann says. “This system has the ability to create spaces that can expand or contract for a variety of environments, whether remote, suburban, or urban.”Architect Matt Wittman’s upbringing in rural Washington nurtured a respect for functional buildings that worked with their surroundings: a utilitarian perspective that would inform his Seattle-based studio’s modular home system. “While prefab houses are sometimes divorced from their context, Puzzle Prefab can be modified according to each site,” Wittmann says. “This system has the ability to create spaces that can expand or contract for a variety of environments, whether remote, suburban, or urban.”Architect and Majamaja cofounder Pekka Littow designed a seaside retreat in Finland to showcase the potential of self-sustaining homes. The first cabin was built in 2020, and there are now four along the archipelago outside Helsinki. Prefabricated elements like vertical wood cladding and crisp gables allow the cabins to be dismounted with minimal impact on the landscape.