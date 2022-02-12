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Over the course of 10 months, Louis Litrenta and Natalie Saunders built this Georgia O’Keefe–inspired vacation home, which is filled with items from their travels and elements inspired by the local landscape. The interiors have a simple material palette of plaster, microcement, and wood—which keeps the focus on the desert views. A small, open floor plan makes efficient use of space, and the bedrooms are located on either side of the residence to provide privacy.
The stair’s dramatic, double-height ceiling and Marvin Elevate Direct Glaze windows are accentuated with shiplap cladding and a textural basket weave light fixture. “The stairwell is a showstopper, with two stories of windows, cathedral ceilings, modern stair railing, and organic-style chandelier,” says Oursler.
What Carstensen saved on labor costs he was able to put into furnishings. The interior of the screened-in porch is outfitted with a mix of furnishings, both vintage and new. He purchased the vintage Malm fireplace in Los Angeles on a work trip and had it shipped to Portland. The rug, shelf unit, and loveseat are all from the locally-based Schoolhouse Electric, as are the ceiling lights: Factory Light No. 7 in Green.
SHED converted the side door into the front door, adding a new entry sequence with a patio, landscaping, stairs, and a metal awning to protect the porch. Wide stairs and a patio lead down to new sliding glass door in the basement, which now has utility spaces and a media room/office. Many of the original window openings were kept on this façade and given new Andersen E-Series units. Two smaller openings were bricked in.
Not every client-designer relationship would have thrived under such extreme circumstances, but Dovey credits Sarah and Ben’s attitude for the project’s success. “They were observant and thoughtful, and really took the time to ask all the right questions,” says Dovey. “In the end, it went so well just because of the great relationships.”
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