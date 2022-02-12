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The Piero Lissoni sofa is from Living Divani.
The Piero Lissoni sofa is from Living Divani.
Floor plan of The Bodega by Amy Williams
Floor plan of The Bodega by Amy Williams
The Bok teak dining set from Ethnicraft is paired with vintage Gastone Rinaldi steel-and-suede chairs.
The Bok teak dining set from Ethnicraft is paired with vintage Gastone Rinaldi steel-and-suede chairs.
There are precious few decorative flourishes in the house; the architects put their faith in line, form, and materials. Concrete, stainless steel, and birch were used in the kitchen, where not an inch of space goes unused.
There are precious few decorative flourishes in the house; the architects put their faith in line, form, and materials. Concrete, stainless steel, and birch were used in the kitchen, where not an inch of space goes unused.
The open kitchen blends in with sleek, wood cabinetry and black countertops.
The open kitchen blends in with sleek, wood cabinetry and black countertops.
By redesigning the entire layout of this formerly outdated ski house, designer Jane Hope was able to create a more open concept, featuring a bright and airy atmosphere. The homey, open kitchen is fully equipped for cooking family meals together.
By redesigning the entire layout of this formerly outdated ski house, designer Jane Hope was able to create a more open concept, featuring a bright and airy atmosphere. The homey, open kitchen is fully equipped for cooking family meals together.
Emily Henderson styled this kitchen, using greenery and mirrors to lighten its moody aesthetic.
Emily Henderson styled this kitchen, using greenery and mirrors to lighten its moody aesthetic.
Over the course of 10 months, Louis Litrenta and Natalie Saunders built this Georgia O’Keefe–inspired vacation home, which is filled with items from their travels and elements inspired by the local landscape. The interiors have a simple material palette of plaster, microcement, and wood—which keeps the focus on the desert views. A small, open floor plan makes efficient use of space, and the bedrooms are located on either side of the residence to provide privacy.
Over the course of 10 months, Louis Litrenta and Natalie Saunders built this Georgia O’Keefe–inspired vacation home, which is filled with items from their travels and elements inspired by the local landscape. The interiors have a simple material palette of plaster, microcement, and wood—which keeps the focus on the desert views. A small, open floor plan makes efficient use of space, and the bedrooms are located on either side of the residence to provide privacy.
The stair’s dramatic, double-height ceiling and Marvin Elevate Direct Glaze windows are accentuated with shiplap cladding and a textural basket weave light fixture. “The stairwell is a showstopper, with two stories of windows, cathedral ceilings, modern stair railing, and organic-style chandelier,” says Oursler.
The stair’s dramatic, double-height ceiling and Marvin Elevate Direct Glaze windows are accentuated with shiplap cladding and a textural basket weave light fixture. “The stairwell is a showstopper, with two stories of windows, cathedral ceilings, modern stair railing, and organic-style chandelier,” says Oursler.
What Carstensen saved on labor costs he was able to put into furnishings. The interior of the screened-in porch is outfitted with a mix of furnishings, both vintage and new. He purchased the vintage Malm fireplace in Los Angeles on a work trip and had it shipped to Portland. The rug, shelf unit, and loveseat are all from the locally-based Schoolhouse Electric, as are the ceiling lights: Factory Light No. 7 in Green.
What Carstensen saved on labor costs he was able to put into furnishings. The interior of the screened-in porch is outfitted with a mix of furnishings, both vintage and new. He purchased the vintage Malm fireplace in Los Angeles on a work trip and had it shipped to Portland. The rug, shelf unit, and loveseat are all from the locally-based Schoolhouse Electric, as are the ceiling lights: Factory Light No. 7 in Green.
The basement-level family room connects with a guest bedroom that features a painting by Marleigh Culver.
The basement-level family room connects with a guest bedroom that features a painting by Marleigh Culver.
The living area feels spacious and full of light despite its modest square footage thanks to its being double-height. A collection of old ship paintings and vintage ship netting help add to the nautical feel.
The living area feels spacious and full of light despite its modest square footage thanks to its being double-height. A collection of old ship paintings and vintage ship netting help add to the nautical feel.
The main living barn opens to a covered outdoor space for eating and lounging, and in the summer, doors and windows can open up completely to blur the line between inside and out. The table is from Kettal and dining chairs are from Tolix.
The main living barn opens to a covered outdoor space for eating and lounging, and in the summer, doors and windows can open up completely to blur the line between inside and out. The table is from Kettal and dining chairs are from Tolix.
The home's Heart Pine floors, with their oil finish and white pigment, permeate the home, enhancing the bright, naturally-lit interiors.
The home's Heart Pine floors, with their oil finish and white pigment, permeate the home, enhancing the bright, naturally-lit interiors.
The primary bedroom is wrapped in plywood from floor to ceiling.
The primary bedroom is wrapped in plywood from floor to ceiling.
SHED converted the side door into the front door, adding a new entry sequence with a patio, landscaping, stairs, and a metal awning to protect the porch. Wide stairs and a patio lead down to new sliding glass door in the basement, which now has utility spaces and a media room/office. Many of the original window openings were kept on this façade and given new Andersen E-Series units. Two smaller openings were bricked in.
SHED converted the side door into the front door, adding a new entry sequence with a patio, landscaping, stairs, and a metal awning to protect the porch. Wide stairs and a patio lead down to new sliding glass door in the basement, which now has utility spaces and a media room/office. Many of the original window openings were kept on this façade and given new Andersen E-Series units. Two smaller openings were bricked in.
Not every client-designer relationship would have thrived under such extreme circumstances, but Dovey credits Sarah and Ben’s attitude for the project’s success. “They were observant and thoughtful, and really took the time to ask all the right questions,” says Dovey. “In the end, it went so well just because of the great relationships.”
Not every client-designer relationship would have thrived under such extreme circumstances, but Dovey credits Sarah and Ben’s attitude for the project’s success. “They were observant and thoughtful, and really took the time to ask all the right questions,” says Dovey. “In the end, it went so well just because of the great relationships.”
The cabin, comprised of just wood and glass, feels especially cozy when the stove is lit.
The cabin, comprised of just wood and glass, feels especially cozy when the stove is lit.

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