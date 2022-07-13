SubscribeSign In
Client Izabel Duval worked with designer Robert Sweet to select the interior surfaces and furniture, favoring soft tones and an array of textures.
All CABN homes are smart home managed to allow for worry-free living. "5 years ago, you would need to be at least a hobbyist of have an understanding of how these net-zero homes operate but here, we've done all the work for you - it's all cohesive, 'plugged in' and you can move in immediately,
In a classic home, domestic hot water heating and cooling are oftentimes the biggest culprits to large energy consumption. However CABN homes use the latest heat pump technology to offset such electricity use.
The enlarged mudroom benefits from honed, gray slate floor tiles and newly painted beadboard on the walls. A midcentury Danish cabinet from a local antique shop pairs with an antique rug hung behind it.
The architects removed decorative wood beams and wood paneling, and raised the ceiling to reveal a bright, open space. The existing fireplace mantle was swapped out for Bolection molding, a minimal-yet-traditional profile that allows more space for wall art. Hendricks installed the sconces and Noguchi lantern above the clients' wood table and chairs.
The home's small footprint inspired Hendricks to choose a minimal paint palette featuring two shades of Farrow &amp; ball white used throughout the first floor. A mix of midcentury pieces sourced from local antique shops sits against a canvas of custom linen curtains. A Brazilian leather sofa adds a sumptuous touch, and the rosewood chairs are upholstered in a serene, olive-green fabric.
The pine ceiling was removed, and wall-to-wall carpeting installed underneath a Rejuvenation bed. A former built-in home office in the adjacent hallway was retrofitted to accommodate a row of closets.
Grayish-green shower tile provides a dramatic note in the bathroom.
From the sky
The attic is now finished into a cozy lounge and playroom with new skylights.
Mickus installed new storage under the window seat to go with the existing woodwork.
“All we really did in the front of the house was remove a lot of the outdated fixtures, repaint, and refinish the floor, and that's it,” says Mickus.
The study room is a cosy space with additional light from the screen-like windows that looks to the main living areas.
The internal windows gives sense of animation to the internal spaces.
