Stepping into the guesthouse’s hot tub brings the eye to ground level, providing a new vantage on landscape designer Marc Peter Keane’s mix of Japanese greenery and native mosses. “We minimized visual cues from the house so that when you’re experiencing it, you’re not thinking about the building, you’re just in life. The reduction of signals creates tranquility,” says Andrew.
After a wildfire ripped through Jeff Waldman and Molly Fiffer’s 10-acre retreat in the Santa Cruz Mountains in August of 2020, the couple was determined to build a new home. They were hesitant about investing too much money, though, as they knew that California was only getting drier and more prone to fires.