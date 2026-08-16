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Collection by
Jenny and Riley Hilliard
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The one bedroom-one bath guesthouse has a kitchenette, and also utilizes the same materials as the main house: walnut cabinets, cedar walls, and the tongue and groove ceiling treatment.
Floor plan of Seattle ADU by
0.blok
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