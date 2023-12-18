Favorites
There are 12 arches in total throughout the home, playing up the desert modernism vibes. “I feel like they bring a very soft, timeless, and creative aspect to such simple parts of the home—like as simple as a walkway or a window,” says Derek. In the kitchen, and throughout the home, there is no natural gas consumption; every appliance is electric.
The spacious main bathroom (a former bedroom), joins marble, brass, and green elements. It is innovative for its use of "micro-spaces" that are subdivided and contained within the scalloping of the rear wall. They are meant to make each element feel special and separate, dividing a large room into smaller spaces that "hug you as you use them."