Architect Santiago Constantino De Angoitia designed and built an adaptable home for his mother to age in place in on the same lot as his childhood house in San Cristóbal de las Casas.
Set at the foot of the Vosges mountains, the Maison du Dr. Gauthier is a certified historic monument—and it comes complete with original furnishings designed by the famed architect.
Longtime resident Elizabeth Seacord cringes remembering her neighbors gutting their historic units. “It’s like deforestation,” she says.
The floors are Doug fir, and the framing and rest of the wood inside is redwood. The french doors and lower window were made by Mike York at Ocean Sash & Door Company, while the upper windows were made by Jeff and Molly.
After a forest fire destroyed their cabin in the Santa Cruz Mountains, Jeff Waldman and Molly Fiffer built a new retreat with salvaged, charred timber and a community of friends.
The Alerce shingles change color when it rains, moving from red to grey. “It’s alive,” says Marambio.
A Carrara marble backsplash adds cool contrast and a sense of drama when set against the custom oiled-steel black cabinetry in the renovation of the kitchen in this A. Quincy Jones home in Los Angeles.
Oak walls with integrated storage and clerestories supply sleekness for the hallway.
The entry hall culminates in integrated shelving with arches that echo the archways of the walls.