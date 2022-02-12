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Collection by Anne Nguyen

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Tony Smith, Ted van Fossen, and Laurence Cuneo met in 1937 at the New Bauhaus in Chicago, then headed by László Moholy-Nagy. After the school closed, Smith and Cuneo joined Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin fellowship; in 1939, van Fossen received a commission to design and build a house for Rob and Mary Gunning, a young Bohemian couple with a wooded lot on the edge of a ravine. The designers applied Wright’s principles of organic design to the Gunning House, which they named Glenbrow.
Tony Smith, Ted van Fossen, and Laurence Cuneo met in 1937 at the New Bauhaus in Chicago, then headed by László Moholy-Nagy. After the school closed, Smith and Cuneo joined Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin fellowship; in 1939, van Fossen received a commission to design and build a house for Rob and Mary Gunning, a young Bohemian couple with a wooded lot on the edge of a ravine. The designers applied Wright’s principles of organic design to the Gunning House, which they named Glenbrow.
Poon custom-ordered a ladder to make it easy to access a top row of books.
Poon custom-ordered a ladder to make it easy to access a top row of books.
Lighting recessed into the underside of shelving gives the nook a warm glow.
Lighting recessed into the underside of shelving gives the nook a warm glow.
Outlets are hidden under the lip of the low-set cabinets.
Outlets are hidden under the lip of the low-set cabinets.
Cabinets double as a back rest for bench seating.
Cabinets double as a back rest for bench seating.
Designer Ann
Designer Ann
Designer Anne Poon turned an unused window nook into a miniature library for a couple remodeling their San Mateo, California, midcentury.
Designer Anne Poon turned an unused window nook into a miniature library for a couple remodeling their San Mateo, California, midcentury.
Working with architect Ravi Raj, two siblings crafted a gable-roofed house in Saugerties that’s perfect for gatherings.
Working with architect Ravi Raj, two siblings crafted a gable-roofed house in Saugerties that’s perfect for gatherings.
Street View
Street View
Zoé Stone's home is nestled into a forested hillside that had never been built on before. Others had shied away from its engineering challenges, but not Zoé and her dad.
Zoé Stone's home is nestled into a forested hillside that had never been built on before. Others had shied away from its engineering challenges, but not Zoé and her dad.

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